Is Jaylen Brown Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Blazers)
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown will not play on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers, as he's dealing with a bone bruise in his right knee.
Brown has already missed three games this month for Boston with the knee issue, but the team is hopeful that he'll be re-evaluated Monday and be able to return to action in the near future. Brown is averaging 22.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game for the C's this season.
With the star wing out of the lineup, here's how bettors should wager on Boston in the prop market on March 23.
Best Celtics Prop Bet With Jaylen Brown Out vs. Blazers
- Kristaps Porzingis OVER 20.5 Points (-115)
This is a great matchup for Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis with Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III already ruled out and rookie center Donovan Clingan listed as questionable for the Blazers.
Porzingis has 24 or more points in three straight games since returning from an illness, and with Brown out and Jayson Tatum listed as questionable, there’s a chance he’s the No. 1 option in the offense in this game, and he’ll at worst be the No. 2.
It's worth noting that KP is also questionable on Sunday.
Despite injuries derailing his season, KP has been great when he’s on the floor, averaging 19.5 points per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from 3.
