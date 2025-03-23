Is Jayson Tatum Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Blazers)
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is listed as questionable with a knee injury for Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Tatum has missed two games this month, including a win at home against the Blazers, due to this knee issue. However, it seems like Boston is resting him more than anything as it prepares to make yet another deep playoff run.
Tatum also has played in the last four games for the C's which likley puts him on the better side of questionable for Sunday's contest.
With Jaylen Brown already ruled out and Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis listed as questionable, the odds tell us a story on Sunday as well. DraftKings Sportsbook has Boston as a 7.5-point favorite on the road.
The C's would not be this big of a favorite if oddsmakers expected both Tatum and Brown to sit, so for now, it appears the All-Star wing will give it a go on Sunday. Still, bettors should wait for an official update from the team on Tatum before wagering on the C's to cover the spread.
This story will be updated with Tatum's official status on Sunday.
