Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. 76ers)

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid sat out the team's loss against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, as it was the front end of a back-to-back.

On Tuesday, the 76ers play the Milwaukee Bucks, and there's a chance Embiid returns for this matchup. The former league MVP has not played in both ends of a back-to-back in quite some time, but he has played a lot this month, appearing in all but three of the Sixers' games.

This month has been a huge step forward for Embiid, who has dealt with lower-body injuries dating back multiple seasons. He's averaging 28.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in January while shooting 54.6 percent from the field. Overall, Embiid is up to 25.1 points per game after shaking off some rust to begin the 2025-26 campaign.

Even though Philly has yet to release an injury report since it is on the second night of a back-to-back, the latest odds for this matchup suggest that Embiid should play. Philly is a 10.5-point favorite at home against the Bucks, who are down Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) in this game.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Embiid -- if he's able to suit up -- on Tuesday.

Best Joel Embiid Prop Bet vs. Bucks

Joel Embiid OVER 27.5 Points (-105)

Embiid has scored 30 or more points in each of his last four games, and he's taking 17.8 shots per game this month while getting to the line for 8.8 free throws per night.

The 76ers star has cleared this line in six games so far in January, and he's starting to look more and more like himself as a scorer. Embiid has also played a ton of minutes, including a 45-minute showing in an overtime win over Houston.

It appears that when he plays, he's going to handle a pretty sizable workload for Philly, and I like this matchup against a short-handed Bucks team that doesn't have Giannis protecting the rim.

Embiid has not played against the Bucks this season (he missed each of the two previous matchups), but his increased usage as of late makes him worth a look to clear his season average.

