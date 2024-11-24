Is Jonathon Brooks Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Panthers)
Carolina Panthers rookie running back Jonathon Brooks (knee) is "absolutely" playing in NFL Week 12, which will mark his NFL debut, despite being listed as questionable with a knee injury.
Brooks has a tough first matchup after missing the start of the 2024 season recovering from a torn ACL, as the Panthers face the Kansas City Chiefs, who are allowing just 3.6 yards per carry this season (No. 2 in the NFL).
Panthers head coach Dave Canales shared that Brooks will play behind veteran Chuba Hubbard, but the rookie should have a role on Sunday after being taken in the second round in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Here’s a breakdown of the prop bets available for Brooks in his NFL debut.
Best Jonathon Brooks Prop Bets for Week 12 vs. Chiefs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: N/A
- Anytime TD: +425
Oddsmakers don’t seem to expect Brooks to play a major role on Sunday, listing him with just an anytime touchdown scorer prop for Sunday’s game.
It makes sense since the Panthers have really taken the cautious approach with Brooks in his recovery, and that’s also allowed Hubbard to become the clear-cut lead back in this offense.
Carolina is coming out of its bye week on a two-game winning streak, but this matchup may be tough sledding for this running game.
The Chiefs have only given up eight rushing scores this season, and they’re No. 2 in yards per carry allowed and No. 8 in EPA/Rush.
Brooks could be a fun dart throw as an anytime touchdown scorer, but until we see how many snaps he’s actually going to play, he’s nothing more than that in the prop market.
