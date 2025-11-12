Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Clippers)
The Los Angeles Clippers will be without star forward Kawhi Leonard for the fifth game in a row on Wednesday night.
Leonard, who is dealing with an ankle injury, has been ruled out against the Denver Nuggets along with guard Bradley Beal.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Leonard is expected to miss a few more games, so it's possible he won't even return for the Clippers' matchup on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks in NBA Cup Group Play.
With Leonard out, the Clippers are 0-4, as they lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. The star forward is an important piece for L.A. on both sides of the ball, averaging 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Clippers in the prop market against Denver with Leonard sidelined on Wednesday.
Best Clippers Prop Bet With Kawhi Leonard Out
John Collins UNDER 24.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-123)
Collins got the start in place of Leonard on Monday against the Hawks, finishing with nine points, seven rebounds, a steal and a block in just over 31 minutes of action.
The veteran forward has been a nice piece for the Clippers this season, averaging 12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game in mainly a bench role. Even with more touches available with Leonard out, I think this line is a little high for Collins against Denver.
Collins is likely going to have to deal with Aaron Gordon in this game, and the Nuggets forward is one of the better defenders at his position in the league.
Collins also has just one game all season that he's cleared this number, scoring 19 points to go with four rebounds and two assists against the Phoenix Suns. With Kawhi out, he's finished with 22, 18, 25 and 16 PRA in four games.
I'll fade him at this inflated number on Wednesday night.
