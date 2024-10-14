Kennesaw State vs. Middle Tennessee Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
Two teams trying to score not just a conference win, but an FBS win this season meet on Tuesday in Conference USA action.
Middle Tennessee hasn’t beat an FBS opponent yet this season while Kennesaw State is still looking for its first win as an FBS team this season. While Middle Tennessee has struggled throughout the season under first year head coach Derek Mason, can the team take care of business as a considerable favorite against an out-matched Owls squad?
Here’s our betting preview for Tuesday’s matchup.
Kennesaw State vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kennesaw State: +10 (-110)
- Middle Tennessee: -10 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kennesaw State: +320
- Middle Tennessee: -400
Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kennesaw State vs. Middle Tennessee How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, October 15
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Kennesaw State: 0-5
- Middle Tennessee Record: 1-5
Kennesaw State vs. Middle Tennessee Key Players to Watch
Kennesaw State
Davis Bryson: It’s been a slow start for Kennesaw State in the FBS ranks, winless and ranking last in EPA/Play on offense. Bryson is really struggling, completing only 51% of his passes with two passing touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Middle Tennessee
Nicholas Vattiato: The Middle Tennessee offense has faced a tough slate of defenses, but Vattiato has been chucking it around the field, passing for 1,554 yards in six games with seven touchdowns, but he has taken 16 sacks and turned it over seven times this season.
Kennesaw State vs. Middle Tennessee Prediction and Pick
Seeing Middle Tennessee laying double digits against any team looks confusing given the state of the Blue Raiders, but that just shows the level at which Kennesaw State has played this season.
The Owls are still adjusting to the FBS ranks but the hope is that its facing a Blue raiders defense that hasn’t shown an ability to stop anybody this season. The team is 132nd in EPA/Play this season.
However, both teams are playing at a slow tempo, Middle Tennessee is 100th in seconds per play while Kennesaw State is 122nd, so will the team be able to execute in order to push this over the total?
I’ll count on Middle Tennessee to find answers against Kennesaw State and focus on just that. While the Blue Raiders defense is horrible, the offense has been able to find explosive plays with a veteran quarterback in Vattiato as well as 30th in explosive rush rate.
The Owls have allowed at least 28 points to every team in the FBS ranks this season and I believe that the MTSU offense has been underrated a bit due to a difficult schedule.
PICK: Middle Tennessee OVER 30.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.