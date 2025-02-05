Kevin Durant Trade Odds: Oddsmakers Weigh in Suns Star Following Latest Trade Rumors
Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has become the biggest potential prize of the 2024-25 season's trade deadline.
Durant, who is extension eligible this coming offseason, could end up getting moved with the Suns sitting in the back end of the play-in mix in the Western Conference.
It was previously reported that the Golden State Warriors were pursuing Durant, but ESPN's Shams Charania shared that the Suns star does not have an interest in reuniting with his former team.
On the other hand, Durant still could be on the move with the Miami Heat as a possible suitor, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Miami and Phoenix has been in discussions about a potential Jimmy Butler trade, but it had been believed that it would be to join Durant and Devin Booker.
Now, it appears that i's possible that Durant could end up as the piece that goes back in a Butler trade.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook in Canada released odds for Durant to potentially be traded by the deadline, setting him at +150 to be moved.
With Golden State out of the running -- or so it seems -- the chances of Durant getting moved are a little less likely.
Kevin Durant Trade Odds
Will Kevin Durant be Traded at the Deadline?
Based on these odds of +150, Durant has a 40 percent chance of being moved at the deadline.
It doesn't make much sense for the Suns to move Durant for Butler, as Durant is the better player and Phoenix is just 1-9 in the 10 games that he's missed this season. However, if Durant refuses to extend his deal with the Suns, then it could make sense for Phoenix to attempt to move him for something before he enters the last season of his deal.
It seems like oddsmakers are leaning with Durant staying put in Phoenix ahead of Thursday's deadline -- for now.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
