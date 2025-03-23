Is Kristaps Porzingis Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Blazers)
Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis recently returned from a lengthy absence due to an illness, but he's listed as questionable on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Boston has officially listed Porzingis with "illness reconditioning" even though the former All-Star has played in each of the team's last three games.
KP has gone off in those matchups, scoring at least 24 points in every game. That makes him an intriguing option in the prop market on Sunday, as long as he's able to suit up.
Here's how bettors should consider wagering on him again
This story will be updated with Porzingis' official status for Sunday's game.
Best Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bet for Celtics vs. Blazers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Kristaps Porzingis OVER 20.5 Points (-115)
This is a great matchup for Porzingis with Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III already ruled out and rookie center Donovan Clingan listed as questionable for the Blazers.
Porzingis has 24 or more points in three straight games since returning from an illness, and with Jaylen Brown out and Jayson Tatum listed as questionable, there’s a chance he’s the No. 1 option in the offense in this game, and he’ll at worst be the No. 2.
Despite injuries derailing his season, KP has been great when he’s on the floor, averaging 19.5 points per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from 3.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.