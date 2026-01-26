Lakers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 26

The Chicago Bulls wrap up a quick two-game homestand against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

Chicago has won four games in a row, including upset wins in Minnesota and Boston in its last two contests. Los Angeles is also playing well recently, going 3-1 in its last four games with the lone loss coming against the Clippers.

This will be the first of two meetings this season after the Bulls swept the two-game season series last year.

The oddsmakers have the Bulls as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites on Monday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.

Lakers vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lakers -1.5 (-105)

Bulls +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Lakers: -118

Bulls: -102

Total

234.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Lakers vs. Bulls How to Watch

Date: Monday, Jan. 26

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): SPECSN, CHSN

Lakers record: 27-17

Bulls record: 23-22

Lakers vs. Bulls Injury Reports

Lakers Injury Report

Jake LaRavia – questionable

Austin Reaves – out

Adou Thiero – out

Bulls Injury Report

Zach Collins – out

Noa Essengue – out

Tre Jones – doubtful

Yuki Kawamura – out

Emanuel Miller – out

Lakers vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets

Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet

Matas Buzelis is finding some confidence from beyond the arc. After averaging 1.2 threes made on 3.3 attempted per game during his rookie season, the 21-year-old forward is up to 1.9 made on 5.3 attempts through 45 games this year – and he’s shooting even more as of late.

Buzelis has already made and attempted more three pointers in 12 January games than he did in his 14 games in November or December. Dating back to December 29, Buzelis has made 35 of 96 (36.5%) from deep for an average of 2.5 threes made per game. He has at least two threes in all but two of those games.

The Lakers allow 13.5 threes per game and 2.9 to small forwards. Buzelis should keep that going tonight at home.

Lakers vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick

This game is a tough one to call, but the Bulls are rolling right now and have home-court advantage on Monday night.

Although it’s just a +1.5 spread, Chicago is 17-7 against the spread as underdog or pick’em this season, including 8-2 at home. The Lakers are 13-11 ATS on the road and 7-5 as road favorites.

Perhaps most importantly, the Bulls are getting healthy again. They should be able to take care of business at home.

Pick: Bulls moneyline (-102)

