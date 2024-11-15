Lakers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup on Friday, Nov. 15
The Los Angeles Lakers are on a three-game winning streak heading into their NBA Cup matchup with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.
San Antonio is fresh off of a blowout win over the Washington Wizards – a game in which Wemby had 50 (!!) points – and they’ve won two in a row to get back to .500 on the season.
Los Angeles has done most of its damage at home, going 6-0, but it is just 1-4 on the road. Could that be an issue tonight?
Neither of these teams played an NBA Cup game on Tuesday, so this will be the first matchup of Group Play in the 2024-25 season.
Let’s break down the odds, injuries, prop bets to place and of course, a prediction, for Friday night’s showdown.
Lakers vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lakers -2 (-110)
- Spurs +2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lakers: -130
- Spurs: +110
Total
- 229 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lakers vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov, 15
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Lakers record: 7-4
- Spurs record: 6-6
Lakers vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – probable
- Rui Hachimura – questionable
- Jaxson Hayes – out
- Christian Wood – out
- Jarred Vanderbilt – out
- Jalen Hood-Schifino – out
Spurs Injury Report
- David Duke Jr. – out
- Tre Jones – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Jeremy Sochan – out
Best NBA Prop Bets for Lakers vs. Spurs
Los Angeles Lakers Prop Bets
- Austin Reaves OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (+105)
Austin Reaves was a player I targeted in his last game on Wednesday due to his 3-point volume, and he came through with a three 3-pointer game (3-for-11 from deep) in a win over Memphis.
Over his last five games, Reaves has cleared this prop four times, attempting at least nine shots from beyond the arc in every game. Just insane volume. He’s shooting 35.7 percent from 3 on the season, so if he continues to push double-digit attempts, he’s a near lock to clear this prop.
San Antonio Spurs Prop Bets
- Devin Vassell OVER 14.5 Points (-105)
This will be Devin Vassell’s fourth game of the season after he opened the season on the shelf with an injury. The former first-round pick has scored 21, 12 and 17 points in his three games, attempting 13, nine and 14 shots.
Vassell appears to be on a bit of a minutes limit – he has not played more than 25 minutes in a game – but he’s still going to push double-digit shots in this game. Given that volume, and Vassell’s 3-point prowess (7-for-19 on the season), he should be able to clear this prop against a Lakers defense that ranks 25th in the league in defensive rating.
Lakers vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
I think we could have an upset on our hands on Friday night.
While the Lakers are the defending NBA Cup champions, they have really struggled on the road this season, going 1-4 straight up and posting a net rating of -9.9 – the third-worst road net rating in the NBA.
San Antonio is right around where many people expected it to bet, and the return of Devin Vassell has certainly bolstered the team’s offense. Jeremy Sochan is still out, but rookie Stephon Castle is already proving that he’s a quality rotation player at the NBA level and has fit nicely in the starting lineup.
The Lakers have more front line talent with Anthony Davis and LeBron James, but their bench depth has been questionable, especially with Max Christie getting pulled out of the rotation for Cam Reddish.
I’ll take the points with the Spurs, who are 3-1 against the spread as home underdogs in the 2024-25 season, on Friday night.
Pick: Spurs +2 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.