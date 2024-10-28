Lions vs. Packers Opening Odds Signal Bad News for Jordan Love Injury in Week 9
The Green Bay Packers are 6-2 on the season and just half a game back of the top spot in the NFC North heading into a massive matchup with the first-place Detroit Lions on Sunday.
While this should be one of the best games in the NFL in Week 9, the Packers could be without quarterback Jordan Love, who left the team’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with a groin injury.
Oddsmakers released odds for this NFC North clash in Week 9, and it appears that Love may not play in this matchup.
Lions vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lions -4 (-115)
- Packers +4 (-105)
Moneyline
- Lions: -198
- Packers: +164
Total
- 46.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Despite being at home, the Packers are already set as four-point underdogs. Detroit has been solid on the road this season, going 3-0 against the spread. It is 6-1 against the spread and straight up overall.
Lions-Packers Odds Suggest Jordan Love Won’t Play
On Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport hinted that Love may miss Week 9 with his groin injury, although he did call the ailment “minor.”
The Packers have a bye in Week 10, so it would make sense to give Love an extra week to rest up – even in a crucial division matchup.
Ahead of Week 9, the Packers are +380 to win the NFC North, behind the Lions (-135) and Vikings (+300). That’s another sign that oddsmakers expect Love to sit, the Packers to lose, and Minnesota to potentially overtake them in the standings.
If Love can’t go, Malik Willis would step in as Green Bay’s starter. Willis led the Packers to a last-second win over the Jaguars in Week 8, and Green Bay went 2-0 with him under center as the starter when Love was out with a knee injury earlier this season.
