Los Angeles Chargers 2026 Super Bowl Odds: Chargers Set as Potential Dark Horse
The Los Angeles Chargers took a promising step forward this season, making the playoffs in the first season of the Jim Harbaugh era.
Unfortunately, things came to a heart breaking finish when they fell to the Houston Texans in the wild-card round. There's still plenty to look forward to in the coming seasons, but oddsmakers aren't quite convinced they'll be a true Super Bowl contender next year.
Los Angeles Chargers Super Bowl 60 Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Chargers +3200
Chargers Considered Super Bowl 60 Dark Horse
The Chargers are listed at +3200 (32-1) to win Super Bowl 60, which is the 13th best odds in the NFL. Los Angeles fans may be a bit disappointed they aren't yet considered top contenders, but it's a welcoming step in the right direction considered where they were placed at this point last year.
Things weren't expected to be completely turned around in the first season of the Harbaugh season as there's plenty of holes that need to be filled on both sides of the ball. Offensively, the Chargers need to get Justin Herbert more weapons. Ladd McConkey had a fantastic rookie season, but he can't do things alone. Getting another strong skill position player will be near the top of their priority list this season.
Defensively, the Chargers could use some depth and added help in a few areas. They started the season strong last year but regressed as the season went on. They ended the year ranking 26th in opponent yards per carry, allowing 4.7 yards per rush. Improving in that area will be key for next season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
