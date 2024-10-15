LSU vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
LSU is off a come-from-behind win against Ole Miss to re-enter the College Football Playoff conversation, but the difficult SEC schedule is only getting harder for the Bayou Bengals.
The Tigers are on the road to face Arkansas, who most recently won as two touchdown underdogs against Tennessee at home ahead of its BYE week. Are the Razorbacks live to pull another upset? The team is a small betting underdog against a talented LSU team, let’s break this game down from a betting perspective by first sharing the odds for this Saturday night showdown.
LSU vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- LSU: -3 (-105)
- Arkansas: +3 (-115)
Moneyline
- LSU: -150
- Arkansas: +125
Total: 55.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
LSU vs. Arkansas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 19th
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- LSU Record: 5-1
- Arkansas Record: 4-2
LSU vs. Arkansas Key Players to Watch
LSU
Garrett Nussmeier: Nussmeier was heroic in the team’s comeback against Ole Miss at home. The junior passed for 337 yards and three touchdowns while chucking 51 passes behind a sturdy pass blocking unit. However, can the team continue to produce wins without a viable run game?
Arkansas
Ja’Quinden Jackson: In the Hogs’ upset against Tennessee, the team lost quarterback Taylen Green as the Razorbacks continued to lean on its ground game to keep the high octane Vols offense on the sidelines. Can we get a similar script from Arkansas out of a BYE week? Jackson is averaging nearly six yards per carry with 10 rushing touchdowns this season and will face an LSU defense that is 89th in success rate this season?
LSU vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick
I believe that LSU will need to take on a similar game plan to this game as it did last week, featuring plenty of Nussmeier passing opportunities in clear passing situations, which will allow Arkansas to commit more resources to the passing game.
While Nussmeier has a big arm and can stress opposing defenses, it’s worth noting that the Tigers posted an average EPA/Play (49th percentile) and success rate (16th percentile) at home against Ole Miss compared to games last season. Now, the team gets a fresh Arkansas defense on its home field that has proven it can hold up in SEC play.
Meanwhile, I imagine Arkansas looks to keep this game on the ground, whether Green is available or not. This season, Arkansas is 19th in EPA/Rush this season, a key edge against LSU’s national average EPA/Rush mark.
LSU’s defense looks to be much improved, and I believe Arkansas will be willing to slow this down and chew clock on the ground.
This game should be another thriller, but I’m siding with the under.
PICK: UNDER 55.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
