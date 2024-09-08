Lynx vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Sunday, Sept. 8 (Can Washington Cover?)
The Washington Mystics are playing some of their best basketball of the 2024 season, winning back-to-back games to remain in the mix for the No. 8 seed in the standings.
Washington blew out the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night, but it has a tougher test on Sunday – at home – against the Minnesota Lynx.
Minnesota enters this matchup with the second-best record in the W, and it has won nine of its last 10 games.
The Lynx won and covered the spread against the surging Indiana Fever on Friday, riding strong shooting performances from Courtney Williams and Bridget Carleton.
Washington could take over the No. 8 spot with a win and losses by Atlanta and Chicago, and it could get Shakira Austin (questionable) back in the lineup on Sunday as well.
Let’s break down the latest odds, players to watch and my prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Lynx vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lynx -7.5 (-115)
- Mystics +7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Lynx: -345
- Mystics: +275
Total
- 161 (Over -108/Under -112)
Lynx vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 8
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Entertainment and Sports Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN 3
- Lynx record: 25-9
- Mystics record: 11-23
Lynx vs. Mystics Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- None to report
Mystics Injury Report
- Ariel Atkins – questionable
- Shakira Austin – questionable
Lynx vs. Mystics Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Lynx
Courtney Williams: After scoring 22 points in a win over Chicago, Williams hit 3-of-4 shots from beyond the arc – including some clutch ones in the fourth quarter – to score 15 points in Friday’s win over Indiana. This season, the veteran guard is averaging 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from 3.
Washington Mystics:
Brittney Sykes: Last weekend, Sykes dealt with an injury scare against the Connecticut Sun, but she returned to play two games this week, scoring 14 points in the win over Phoenix on Thursday. On the season, Sykes is averaging 12.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game across just 12 contests.
Lynx vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
Washington has been one of the best teams in the WNBA against the spread this season, going 21-11-1 overall, 19-11-1 as an underdog, and 10-6 at home.
All of those numbers are key to know for this afternoon’s clash with Minnesota, who is 12-5 against the spread on the road and 13-10 ATS as a favorite.
Minnesota has the No. 2 net rating in the W over its last 10 games, and there’s a reason why it has the No. 2 seed in its sights this season. The Lynx rank inside the top 5 in the league in offensive, defensive, and net rating, and they have an MVP candidate in Napheesa Collier on their roster.
Still, I don’t think I can fade Washington here.
Not only have the Mystics been great over their last 10 games (by their standards), goin 5-5, but they’ve put themselves in the playoff picture. This means there is something to play for – and potentially bring Austin back from injury – on Sunday.
The Lynx need this game to stay in the No. 2 seed mix, but they needed a great shooting night on Friday to hold off the Fever. Washington has been frisky lately, and if Austin returns, it may be undervalued as a 7.5-point dog.
Pick: Mystics +7.5 (-105)
