Marie Bouzkova vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction, Odds for Australian Open Round 2

The first round of the Australian Open is in the books, and all top 10-ranked women have advanced to the second round, including Iga Swiatek.

She'll face Marie Bouzkova in the second round. Let's go ahead and check out the odds and my best bet for this intriguing matchup.

Marie Bouzkova vs. Iga Swiatek Odds and Total

Moneyline

Marie Bouzkova +520

Iga Swiatek -750

Total

OVER 18.5 Games (-140)

UNDER 18.5 Games (-105)

Marie Bouzkova vs. Iga Swiatek How to Watch

Date: January 22

Time: TBD

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

Marie Bouzkova vs. Iga Swiatek: History and How They Got Here

Marie Bouzkova

Marie Bouzkova cruised past Renata Zarazua in the opening round, beating her in straight sets.

She has historically struggled at the Australian Open, and this is only her second appearance in the second round at this tournament. Her 14% win rate here is by far the worst of her Grand Slam records.

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek had a scare against Yue Yuan in the opening set, needing a tiebreaker to go up 1-0. She made things easier on herself in the second set, winning 6-3, to close out the match.

The Australian Open is the last Grand Slam that Swiatek hasn't won after winning Wimbledon last year for the first time in her career. She has reached the semifinal twice and has a 76% career win percentage here, the worst amongst the four Grand Slams.

Marie Bouzkova vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction and Pick

These two have faced each other twice in their careers, with Swiatek winning both matches. The latest occurred in China last year when Switak won in straight sets.

I'm going to bet on Swiatek to win in dodominantlyminant fashion once again by betting on her to cover the -6.5 game spread at +105. Swiatek won her sets 6-1, 6-1 against Bouzkova last year, and now Bouzkova has to try to compete at a tournament she's historically struggled in.

Swiatek should have no problem making quick work of Bouzkova.

Pick: Swiatek -6.5 games (+105)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

