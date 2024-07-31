Mariners vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, July 31
The Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox have played in two high scoring affairs this week as each team jockeys for postseason positioning.
After the two teams split the opening two, who has the edge in the series finale from Fenway Park on Wednesday afternoon? Boston has been among the best offenses in the big leagues since the All-Star break, but will the team hold up against budding star George Kirby?
Here's our betting preview for Wednesday's matchup.
Mariners vs. Red Sox Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Mariners: +1.5 (-160)
- Red Sox: -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline
- Mariners: -115
- Red Sox: -105
Total: 9.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Mariners vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 31
- Game Time: 4:10 PM EST
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): ROOT Sports Northwest, NBC Sports-Boston
- Mariners Record: 57-52
- Red Sox Record: 56-50
Mariners vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
Seattle Mariners: George Kirby (8-7, 3.03 ERA)
Boston Red Sox: Brayan Bello (10-5, 5.28 ERA)
Mariners vs. Red Sox Key Players to Watch
Seattle Mariners
Randy Arozarena: Arozarena has hit the ground running with the Mariners, batting .375 with a home run and two runs batted in in four games with his new club after being traded from the Tampa Bay Rays. Can he keep it rolling against the Red Sox?
Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers: Among the best hitters in baseball, hitting .301 with 24 home runs, Devers is off an awesome outing against the Mariners, going three-for-five with a home run and four runs batted in. Can he get Boston back in the win column?
Mariners vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
George Kirby has been on a tear of late, posting a 1.88 ERA in his last 10 starts while punching out more than six batters per start. However, he’ll face a stiff test with the Red Sox operating at a high level at the plate.
With the Mariners suspect offense on the other side, 20th in OPS since the All-Star break, I’m going to side with the home underdog Red Sox, who are second in OPS in that same timeframe.
PICK: Red Sox (-105)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
