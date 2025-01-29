Maryland vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 29
Two teams battling for positioning at the top of the Big Ten meet in College Park on Wednesday night.
Both Wisconsin and Maryland have been among the best teams in the league this season and primed for strong seasons as we draw closer to the NCAA Tournament, but who could score a win over the other?
Let’s set the stage for one of the biggest games of the Big Ten season on Wednesday.
Wisconsin vs. Maryland Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wisconsin: +4.5 (-115)
- Maryland: -4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Wisconsin: +152
- Maryland: -182
Total: 152.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Wisconsin vs. Maryland How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 29th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: XFINITY Center
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Wisconsin Record: 16-4
- Maryland Record: 16-5
Wisconsin vs. Maryland Key Players to Watch
Wisconsin
John Tonje: The transfer senior continued his incredible run of form on Sunday, dropping 27 points on Nebraska. He has been doing it all for the Badgers on both ends of the floor and has been the catalyst to the team’s top 10 offense, per KenPom.
Maryland
Julian Reese: The veteran forward has been a fantastic frontcourt pair with Derik Queen, providing length and spacing on both ends of the floor. The senior continues to thrive as a rim-running big man who can protect the rim, scoring 14 points to go with 10 rebounds in the team’s thrilling win against Indiana over the weekend.
Wisconsin vs. Maryland Prediction and Pick
This should be a high-level affair, and I’m inclined to trust both offenses in what might be an up-tempo affair.
Wisconsin is typically not rushed on offense, but the aggressive Maryland defense may lend its hands to more possessions on Wednesday as the Badgers look to hit on its first read on offense more often against the Terps.
Meanwhile, the Terps offense is one of the most up-tempo in the country, ranking 19th in average length of possession on offense. Wisconsin has been willing to let teams work quickly on defense this season and rank outside the top 200 in turnover rate, so look for the Terps to push the pace early and often in this one.
Both teams are Big Ten title contenders, but in a game that can feature more possessions than expected – as well as two capable teams at the free throw line late – I like the game to go over the total.
PICK: OVER 152.5
