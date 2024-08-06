Men's 400M Olympic Odds: Matthew Hudson-Smith Odds on Favorite with American Quincy Hall Viewed as Only Contender
The gold medal will be given out in the Men's 400M at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on Wednesday with Matthew Hudson-Smith sitting as the odds on favorite.
Hudson-Smith posted an incredible time in his qualifying heat, but didn't have the fastest time amongst his peers. He had a 44.07 400M split in the semifinals, which would be fourth amongst those that qualified. However, the Great Brittain track star remains an odds on favorite to win the gold medal on Wednesday.
Here are the updated odds ahead of the final race on Wednesday at 3;20 EST.
2024 Men's 400M Olympic Gold Medal Winner Odds
- Matthew Hudson-Smith (GBR): -160
- Quincy Hall (USA): +175
- Kirani James (GRN): +1600
- Michael Norman (USA): +1800
- Muzala Samukonga (ZAM): +3100
- Jareem Richards (TTO): +5000
- Chris Bailey (USA): +5000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Matthew Hudson-Smith Favored to Win 400M Gold Medal
The odds skew towards Hudson-Smith taking home the gold. He has an implied probability of 61.54% with only one other runner listed below +1500 and that's American Quincy Hall.
Hall posted a 43.95 400m in the qualifier round on Tuesday as he has emerged as the top threat to take gold from Great Brittan's Hudson-Smith.
While Hudson-Smith's time in the semifinals may concern bettors and question why he is -160, the proof is in the video that saw the top contender coast to a win in his heat, possibly to save his best time for the final round.
We'll find out Wednesday how fast Hudson-Smith can go, or if Hall can pull an upset in a relative stunner.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.