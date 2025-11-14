Michigan vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
No. 18 Michigan has still only suffered one Big Ten loss and will try to keep things that way against Northwestern this weekend. The Wolverines are set to visit the Wildcats as 11.5-point favorites on Saturday and a win will help them stay close to the top five teams in the conference.
Michigan has won three straight since losing to No. 17 USC but only edged by Purdue by five in its latest game. Bryce Underwood’s recent struggles as a passer played a significant role in that contest. Can he break out of his slump in Week 12?
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
Michigan vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Michigan: -11.5 (-110)
- Northwestern: +11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Michigan: -530
- Northwestern: +390
Total: 41.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Michigan vs. Northwestern How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 15
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Ryan Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Michigan: 7-2
- Northwestern: 5-4
Michigan vs. Northwestern Key Players to Watch
Michigan
Jordan Marshall: Marshall is second to Justice Haynes in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, but has taken over as the lead back because of the lead back’s foot injury issues. Marshall has now gone over 100 rushing yards in three straight games while totaling five touchdowns. The Wolverines’ rushing attack has been just as good with him leading the backfield and he’s likely in for another monstrous performance if his workload remains where it is.
Northwestern
Caleb Komolafe: Northwestern has lost two games in a row, but Komolafe amassed more than 100 rushing yards in both contests. He leads the Wildcats in rushing yards (726) and rushing touchdowns (8). Komolafe will remain a staple for his team’s offense while Preston Stone struggles with turnovers.
Michigan vs. Northwestern Prediction and Pick
The Wildcats have comfortably been better against the spread overall and at home this season. Northwestern is 5-3-1 against the spread and covered in four of its five home games so far.
Northwestern leaves plenty to be desired on offense but is holding opponents to 181.1 passing yards per game. The Wildcats have given up just eight passing touchdowns in nine games, so it could be challenging for Byrce Underwood to assert himself. The freshman quarterback has completed just 21 passes for 231 yards and no touchdowns in his last two games.
Covering as a double-digit favorite could be tough if Michigan remains fairly one-dimensional, so bettors should consider taking the home underdogs against the spread in this one.
PICK: Northwestern +11.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
