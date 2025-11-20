Missouri vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
The Oklahoma Sooners are fresh off a significant upset win against Alabama, which has put them in the driver's seat to make the College Football Playoff. If they want to do so, they need to make sure they don't stumble against an inferior, but still capable, opponent in Missouri in Week 13.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC showdown.
Missouri vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Missouri +7.5 (-110)
- Oklahoma -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Missouri +245
- Oklahoma -320
Total
- OVER 42.5 (-108)
- UNDER 42.5 (-113)
Missouri vs. Oklahoma How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
- Game Time: 12:00 pm ET
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Missouri Record: 7-3 (3-3 in SEC)
- Oklahoma Record: 8-2 (4-2 in SEC)
Missouri vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- Missouri is 12-5-1 ATS in its last 18 games
- The OVER is 10-5 in Missouri's last 15 games
- Missouri is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 road games
- The UNDER is 9-2 in Oklahoma's last 11 games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the last six meetings between these two teams
- Oklahoma is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games
Missouri vs. Oklahoma Key Player to Watch
- Xavier Robinson, RB - Oklahoma Sooners
Xavier Robinson has been getting more carries for Oklahoma of late, and for good reason. Robinson has been averaging a blistering 5.9 yards per carry this season, along with four touchdowns. He has taken over from Tory Blaylock as the primary back, which gives the Sooners' offense an explosive trait that it didn't have in the first half of the season. He'll play a big role in the final stretch of this season's schedule.
Missouri vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
The key to beating Missouri is stopping the run. Missouri runs the ball on 58.09% of its plays, which is the 23rd highest run play rate in the country. 55.72% of their yards gained come on the ground as well, which is the eighth-highest mark.
Unfortunately for them, the Tigers now have to face one of the best run defenses in the country. Oklahoma leads all teams in opponent yards per carry, allowing just 2.3 yards per rush. They're in a great spot to completely shut down Missouri.
The Sooners are also aided by Xavier Robinson, who has added an explosive trait to their offense since taking over as the primary back for the team. I'll lay the points with Oklahoma.
Pick: Oklahoma -7.5 (-110) via Caesars
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
