Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Predictions for Yankees Doubleheader, Paul Skenes)

Saturday features a massive slate in Major League Baseball with the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers starting the action at 1:05 p.m. EST in the first game of their doubleheader.
Not only will we get to see Gerrit Cole in one of those two games, but we'll see Corbin Burnes take the mound for the Baltimore Orioles and Paul Skenes take the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a massive matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees Game 1 Prediction and Pick
Pick: Yankees -155
Carlos Rodon has turned things around over his last three starts, allowing three or fewer earned runs in each with the Yankees going 3-0 over that stretch.
Texas hasn't been great against lefties (17th in MLB in OPS), and I'm not sold on Nathan Eovaldi, who has a 6.26 ERA over his last four outings.
Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Pick: A's +124
I'm taking a shot on an underdog here, as the Jays are starting Yariel Rodriguez, who only has two starts with six or more innings pitched.
That's an issue since the Jays rank 29th in MLB in bullpen ERA (5.11), and that could end up being their demise at home. While the A's are far from a good baseball team, they are 4-6 when Osvaldo Bido is on the mound -- a solid mark for a team that is 21 games under .500.
Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees Game 2 Prediction and Pick
Pick: Yankees -185
Gerrit Cole hasn't been great in 2024, posting a 5.09 ERA, but I'm going to back him against Cody Bradford, who has failed to pitch four innings in his last two outings for Texas. Bradford is likely going to be an opener in this one, which means the Texas bullpen (4.49 ERA) will get a lot of work in Game 2.
San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins Prediction and Pick
Pick: Padres -175
Matt Waldron is on the mound for San Diego, and the knuckleballer has led the Padres to a win in three straight starts.
With the Marlins in full tear down mode, I can't back them against Waldron, especially with Roddery Munoz on the mound (5.68 ERA, 7.04 FIP).
Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants Prediction and Pick
Pick: Giants ML
We don't have odds for this game since the Tigers have yet to announce a starter, but I have to back Giants ace Logan Webb, who has allowed one run over his last 14.2 innings of work.
Webb has an impressive 2.93 FIP this season, and he's allowed four or fewer earned runs in 22 of 24 outings in 2024.
Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Pick: Red Sox -125
Boston is going with a bullpen game on Saturday, but I'm focused on fading Houston starter Spencer Arrighetti. Despite a 12-strikeout game his last time out, the young righty still has a 5.33 ERA on the season, and the Astros are just 7-13 when he's on the mound in 2024.
Los Angeles Angels vs. Washington Nationals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Angels -112
Washington starter Patrick Corbin has seen his ERA jump to 5.88 on the season after back-to-back poor outings, and the Nationals are just 6-17 straight up when he's on the mound this season.
Griffin Canning hasn't been much better for the Angels (5.10 ERA), but Corbin is a must fade all season given the Nats' record with him pitching.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Royals -135
I love Michael Wacha at home for the Kansas City Royals, who are an impressive 37-25 at Kauffman Stadium this season.
Wacha is 4-1 with a 3.22 ERA at home this season, and Kansas City has won six of his last seven outings. He should have the advantage over Andre Pallante tonight.
Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Brewers -142
This is a pretty even pitching matchup between Tobias Meyers and Nick Martinez, but the Brewers are elite at home (32-21) this season while the Reds have fallen to last place in the NL Central.
Both of these teams have elite bullpens, ranking inside the top-10 in ERA this season, but the Brewers are also a top-10 offense in OPS. I think they're a solid bet to win this one at home.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins Prediction and Pick
Pick: Twins -118
Gavin Williams gets the start for the Guardians in this one, and he'll look to improve his team's 2-5 record when he's on the bump. Williams' ERA is pushing 5.00 this season -- it's currently 4.91 -- and he'll have a tough matchup against the Twins and starter Simeon Woods Richardson.
Minnesota is 13-6 when Woods Richardson is on the mound, and he's allowed three or fewer runs in 16 of his 19 outings. I'll trust the Twins at home to get the win over Williams.
Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox Prediction and Pick
Pick: Cubs -258
The Chicago White Sox are an auto fade when Chris Flexen is on the mound, even at home in a showdown with the Cubs.
Flexen has a 5.53 ERA, and in 24 appearances this season the White Sox are 2-22.
Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Orioles -162
We're likely to see a lot of Tampa Bay's bullpen in this one, as righty Drew Rasmussen is set to make his first start (second appearance) since returning from Tommy John on Saturday.
Rasmussen pitched two scoreless innings on Aug. 7, but I can't imagine the Rays letting him go deep into this one.
With Corbin Burnes (2.63 ERA) on the mound for the O's, I think they have an advantage since the Rays are going to rely on several arms in a bullpen that has a 3.94 ERA. Burnes has led the O's to a 16-7 record in 23 starts this season.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
Pick: Diamondbacks -112
I'm riding with the hot hand on Saturday, as the Arizona Diamondbacks are 8-2 in their last 10 games and now have ace Zac Gallen on the mound against Aaron Nola.
This is a pretty even pitching matchup, but Gallen has been much better at home (3.28 ERA vs. 4.40 on the road) in 2024.
Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Prediction and Pick
Pick: Braves -192
We have a Chris Flexen-type play to make in Colorado in this one.
Dakota Hudson is making his 18th start for the Rockies, and they are just 3-14 in his first 17 outings this season. That's going to be a problem against Braves lefty Max Fried, who comes into this game with a 3.70 ERA and has led the Braves to a 12-7 record in his starts.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Pirates -105
Cy Young candidate Paul Skenes enters this start with a 1.99 ERA on the season, allowing three or fewer earned runs in all 14 of his outings.
He's taking on Dodgers youngster River Ryan, who has a 1.72 ERA in three starts, but I'm not sold on the Dodgers starter just yet. Ryan has a 4.53 expected ERA, a sign that he's gotten a little lucky over his first three MLB starts.
While Skenes hasn't gotten the run support necessary to win all of his outings, the Pirates are still an impressive 9-5 when he's on the mound. I'll take a shot on him against one of the best teams in the NL.
New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners Prediction and Pick
Pick: Mets +110
Seattle has one of the worst offenses in baseball, and it's going to run into a buzzsaw on Saturday with lefty Sean Manaea on the bump for the Mets.
Over his last three starts, Manaea has allowed just two total runs, pitching back-to-back starts with seven innings and no earned runs, allowing just eight hits. He's got a tough matchup against Logan Gilbert (3.05 ERA), but the M's have lost Gilbert's last four starts and are just 11-12 when he's on the bump in 2024.
