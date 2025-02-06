Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Magic vs. Nuggets, Norman Powell)
Thursday’s NBA action features just six games on trade deadline day, but there are a couple of plays that I’m eyeing – including one in the prop market.
We’re inching closer to positive on the season in these NBA best bets after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and our player prop parlay both hit on Wednesday evening.
Tonight, I’m looking to Los Angeles Clippers sharpshooter Norman Powell and a spread pick in the Denver Nuggets-Orlando Magic game for my top picks.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 137-142-4 (-3.48 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1147-1087-26 (+34.61 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included).
NBA Best Bets Today
- Norman Powell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-130) – 0.5 unit
- Denver Nuggets -7 (-112) vs. Orlando Magic – 0.5 unit
Norman Powell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-130) – 0.5 unit
All season long, Norman Powell has been one of my favorite players in the prop market, and he came through for one of our plays on Tuesday night.
Tonight, I’m eyeing his 3-point prop against the Indiana Pacers.
Powell is shooting an impressive 43.4 percent from beyond the arc this season, and he’s made at least three shots from deep in 10 of his 15 games since the start of the New Year.
Over that stretch, Powell is averaging 2.8 made 3s on 7.0 attempts per game (40.0 percent). At home, Powell is shooting even better from 3 this season (44.9 percent). He’s a solid bet against the Pacers on Thursday night.
Denver Nuggets -7 (-112) vs. Orlando Magic – 0.5 unit
I’m not buying Orlando’s performance on Wednesday night after it blew out the Sacramento Kings, especially since it beat a team that is in a feeling out process after trading away De’Aaron Fox.
The Magic are still 29th in offensive rating, 29th in effective field goal percentage and 29th in net rating over their last 10 games. That won’t cut it against a Denver team that has won seven of 10 and ranks No. 2 in offensive rating over that stretch – posting a top-five mark overall this season.
The Nuggets are one of the best teams in the NBA as home favorites (11-7-1 against the spread), posting an average scoring margin of +9.2 points in those games. Meanwhile, the Magic are just 5-10 ATS when set as road underdogs.
With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Gary Harris questionable, the Magic could be down two of their better shooters in this game. For an already terrible 3-point shooting team, this is a red flag on the road against an elite offense.
I’ll lay the points with Denver as long as Nikola Jokic suits up on the second night of a back-to-back.
