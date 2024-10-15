NBA Southeast Division Odds for 2024-25 Season (Magic, Heat Highlight Two-Team Race)
Will the Miami Heat regain control of the Southeast division after coming up short last season?
The upstart Orlando Magic leapfrogged the Heat last season, earning the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference behind some strong play from All-Star Paolo Banchero.
Now, Orlando is favored to win the division in the 2024-25 season with Atlanta, Charlotte, and Washington all in some type of rebuilding phase.
The Heat would love to make the most of Jimmy Butler’s final season under contract, but there are concerns for them as well.
This division should be one of the more interesting to watch, in terms of the betting market, this season.
Here’s a complete look at the odds to win it, as well as a breakdown for every team.
Southeast Division Odds
- Orlando Magic: -155
- Miami Heat: +180
- Atlanta Hawks: +1100
- Charlotte Hornets: +5500
- Washington Wizards: +40000
This is a two-team race with Atlanta (No. 3 in the odds) all the way back at +1100.
Miami has the talent to finish above this young Orlando team, but how many games will Jimmy, Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier, and others truly play?
It makes for an intriguing race and there’s a chance if Orlando starts slow that bettors could end up with a ticket at plus money for both Miami and Orlando to win the Southeast.
Orlando Magic
The Magic added 3-and-D specialist Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to an already loaded defensive unit.
Ultimately, the Magic need Banchero to keep ascending or Franz Wagner to become an All-Star to truly advance to the upper echelon of the East with this current core.
Miami Heat
Miami is a tricky, tricky team in this market.
The Heat haven’t extended Butler, which could mean he is dealt during this season if the team doesn’t play well.
On the flip side, the Heat have been a playoff team every year Butler has been on the team, and they made the Finals as the No. 8 seed just two years ago. Things could go either way for Erik Spoelstra’s group in the 2024-25 season.
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta has no incentive to tank since the Spurs still own its pick for the 2025 NBA Draft, but this roster has some holes after moving Dejounte Murray.
If the Hawks prioritize developing Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, and giving Jalen Johnson an even bigger role, they likely won’t be in the mix for the top spot in the division come April.
Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets could be frisky under new head coach Charles Lee, but they need LaMelo Ball to stay healthy. He’s played in just 58 games the last two seasons, which certainly is a concern for Charlotte’s futures market outlook.
Still, Brandon Miller looks like a long-term piece, and the Hornets should get center Mark Williams back after an injury cost him most of last season.
Washington Wizards
Not happening.
Washington should be in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick after letting Tyus Jones walk and trading Deni Avdija this offseason.
