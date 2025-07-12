NBA Western Conference Odds for Every Team: Thunder, Rockets, Nuggets Top Contenders
At this point in the NBA offseason, one could argue that every Western Conference team except the Utah Jazz is making a real push to make the playoffs.
Some of the teams that missed the postseason in the 2024-25 season have made some win-now moves while adjusting their rosters, and it should make for a fun season out West.
However, it may not be super fun for a team like the New Orleans Pelicans that traded away an unprotected first-round pick when making the postseason in the West in 2026 is far from an easy task.
The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder leads the pack in the odds to win the conference, but there is a serious group behind them.
The Houston Rockets have made a litany of moves to improve on last season’s success, adding one of the greatest scorers of all time in Kevin Durant.
The Denver Nuggets made some major upgrades to their roster around Nikola Jokic, and they’ve been surging in the odds to win the NBA Finals for several days.
Plus, the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, and others are looming as potential playoff contenders.
Someone is going to miss the playoffs that has major expectations in the 2025-26 season, and the odds may be able to help tell us who that will be.
Here’s a look at the opening odds to win the West, including some teams to watch in this market.
Western Conference Odds for Every Team in 2025-26 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +175
- Houston Rockets: +450
- Denver Nuggets: +500
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +850
- Los Angeles Lakers: +900
- Golden State Warriors: +1200
- Los Angeles Clippers: +1800
- Dallas Mavericks: +2000
- San Antonio Spurs: +3500
- Memphis Grizzlies: +10000
- New Orleans Pelicans: +15000
- Sacramento Kings: +25000
- Phoenix Suns: +30000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +40000
- Utah Jazz: +60000
Oklahoma City Thunder
The defending champs were always going to lead this list, and they may be even better in the 2025-26 season if former lottery pick Nikola Topic can be a piece off the bench.
OKC had a historic defense and net rating in the 2024-25 season, and it is the clear favorite to win the title in the latest odds.
Houston Rockets
Houston’s young core is going to have to make a small jump, but the Kevin Durant addition should fix some of the offensive problems that the Rockets had in the playoffs last season.
After finishing with the No. 2 seed in the West in the 2024-25 campaign, it appears that Houston is in a great spot to be right back there in the 2025-26 season.
Denver Nuggets
It’s hard not to love the Nuggets’ offseason moves, as they moved off the Michael Porter Jr. contract for Cameron Johnson and added three key bench pieces in Jonas Valanciunas, Bruce Brown, and Tim Hardaway Jr.
This is one of the deeper teams that Denver has had around Nikola Jokic, and the Nuggets were just a win away from knocking off OKC in the playoffs in the 2024-25 season.
The Nuggets are legit contenders in the 2025-26 campaign.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves have made the Western Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons, but they lost Nickeil-Alexander Walker and don’t have a ton of optionality off their bench.
Still, a core of Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Naz Reid, and Rudy Gobert should be dangerous enough in the West.
Los Angeles Lakers
Will Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Deandre Ayton be enough?
It doesn’t seem like it, but the Lakers have some expiring deals that they could consider flipping with a pick to upgrade the roster in the short term. However, with the team shifting to Doncic’s timeline and not James’, it seems less likely that L.A. makes a massive swing.
