NFL Betting Trends for Every Team in Week 5 (Bengals Have Struggled vs. AFC North Opponents)

Breaking down the best betting trends for NFL Week 5 action, including the Ravens vs. Bengals.
Week 5 of the NFL season is set to begin on Thursday Night Football when the Atlanta Falcons host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC South battle.
If you're looking to place some bets for this week's action, it never hurts to take a peak at some betting trends for the upcoming slate, especially if there are games you've been going back and forth on which side you should bet.
In this article, I'm going to give you all the best betting trends for every single game, all in one spot. Let's get into it.
Buccaneers vs. Falcons Betting Trends
- These teams have met four times in the last three seasons. They are tied 2-2.
- ATL is 3-1 ATS in those four matchups
- The Falcons are 1-2 at home this season
- The Bucs are 1-0 in their only road start this year
- The Falcons are 2-0 in conference games this year
- The Bucs are 3-0 in conference this year
- Atlanta is 1-3 ATS this year
- Tampa Bay is 3-1 ATS
- Kirk Cousins is 4-6 in his career in Thursday games
- Baker Mayfield is 2-1 on Thursdays
- Two of three TNF games have gone under this year
Jets vs. Vikings Betting Trends
- Jets are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games
- Jets are 1-7-1 ATS in their last nine games vs. NFC opponents
- Jets are 8-1-1 ATS in their last 10 games played in October
- Vikings are 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. AFC East opponents
- Vikings are 8-1 straight up in their last nine games played in October
Panthers vs. Bears Betting Trends
- The Panthers are 1-3 against the spread this season.
- Carolina is 1-1 against the spread on the road.
- Andy Dalton has led the Panthers to a 1-1 record this season.
- The OVER is 3-1 in the Panthers’ four games.
- The Bears are 2-1-1 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 3-1 in the Bears’ four games.
- Chicago is 2-0 against the spread as a favorite this season.
Browns vs. Commanders Betting Trends
- Browns are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 8-4 in the Browns' last 12 games
- Browns are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games vs. NFC East opponents
- The OVER is 10-2 in the Browns' last 12 road games
- Commanders are 1-7 straight up in their last eight home games
- Commanders are 8-3-1 ATS in their last 12 games vs. AFC North opponents
Dolphins vs. Patriots Betting Trends
- The Patriots are 1-2-1 against the spread this season.
- The Dolphins are 0-4 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 2-2 in the Patriots’ four games this season.
- The UNDER is 3-1 in Miami’s four games this season.
- The Dolphins are 5-7 ATS as road dogs under Mike McDaniel.
- Miami has scored just 15 points in 2.5 games since Tua Tagovailoa was injured.
- New England pushed the only home game it had so far this season.
Colts vs. Jaguars Betting Trends
- The Colts are 3-1 against the spread this season.
- Indianapolis is 1-0 when Joe Flacco plays this season.
- The Jaguars are 2-2 against the spread this season.
- The Colts are 2-0 ATS as underdogs this season.
- The UNDER 2-2 in the Colts’ four games this season.
- The UNDER is 3-1 in the Jaguars’ games this season.
Bills vs. Texans Betting Trends
- The OVER is 6-3 in the Bills' last nine games
- Bills are 9-2 straight up in their last 11 games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Bills' last five road games
- Bills are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against AFC South opponents
- Texans are 0-4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 13-7 in the Texans' last 20 games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
- Texans are 1-5 ATS in their last six games vs. AFC East opponents
Ravens vs. Bengals Betting Trends
- Ravens are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Bengals
- Ravens are 6-1 straight up in their last seven road games
- The OVER is 6-1 the last seven times the Ravens have played in Cincinnati
- The OVER is 8-2 in the Bengals' last 10 games
- Bengals are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games vs. AFC North opponents
- Bengals are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games played in October
Raiders vs. Broncos Betting Trends
- The Broncos are 3-1 against the spread this season.
- The Broncos failed to cover in their lone home game this season.
- Las Vegas is 2-2 against the spread this season.
- The Raiders are 2-1 against the spread as underdogs this season.
- The OVER is 2-2 in the Raiders’ four games this season.
- The UNDER is 3-1 in Denver’s four games this season.
Cardinals vs. 49ers Betting Trends
- The Cardinals are 2-2 against the spread this season.
- The 49ers are 2-2 against the spread this season.
- San Francisco is 2-0 against the spread at home this season.
- The OVER is 3-1 in the 49ers’ games this season.
- The OVER is 3-1 in the Cardinals’ games this season.
Giants vs. Seahawks Betting Trends
- The Giants are 2-2 against the spread this season.
- The Seahawks are 1-2-1 against the spread this season.
- Seattle is 1-1 against the spread at home this season.
- Seattle is 1-1-1 against the spread as a favorite this season.
- The Giants are 2-2 ATS as underdogs this season.
- The OVER is 3-1 in Seattle’s games this season.
- The UNDER is 4-0 in the Giants’ games this season.
Packers vs. Rams Betting Trends
- The Packers are 2-2 against the spread this season.
- The Rams are 1-3 against the spread this season.
- The Packers are 0-2 SU and ATS in Jordan Love’s starts.
- The Rams are `1-0 against the spread at home.
- The OVER is 3-1 in the Rams’ four games this season.
- The OVER is 3-1 in the Packers’ game this season.
Cowboys vs. Steelers Betting Trends
- The Cowboys are 1-3 ATS this year
- The Steelers are 3-1 ATS
- Dallas is 1-1 ATS as the underdog this year
- Three Steelers games have gone under their listed totals
- Three Cowboys games have gone over their listed totals
- Dak Prescott is 12-8 career on Sunday nights
- Justin Fields in 0-2 on Sunday Night
Saints vs. Chiefs Betting Trends
- The last time these two teams played was 2020. The Chiefs covered the -2.5 spread, winning 32-39.
- Both teams are 3-1 ATS this year
- The Saints are 2-0 ATS as underdogs
- Three of New Orleans’ games have gone over this season. Two games have gone over for the Chiefs.
- Mahomes is 6-2 career on Monday Night Football
- Carr is is 6-4 on Monday nights
