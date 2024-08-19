NFL Preseason UNDER Bets Hitting at Insane Rate Through Week 2
The best bet to place in the NFL this preseason?
At this point, we may have to just blindly take the UNDER. I'm kidding, but this trend is crazy.
The UNDER is 26-7 (79 percent) through the first 33 games this preseason (including the Hall of Fame Game). It hit at a higher rate in Week 2 (14-2) than it did in Week 1 (12-5).
During Week 2 of the preseason, only one matchup -- the Detroit Lions-Kansas City Cheifs game -- finished with more than 40 combined points, and it's possible that offense continues to be at a premium in Week 3 of the preseason with several teams likely resting their starters.
Once the regular season starts, we can throw out any preseason trends, but for Week 3, this is certainly worth monitoring. There's a good chance that we'll see an adjustment in the market with a ton of low totals in Week 3, but given how many games even failed to clear 30 points in Week 2 (nine of the 16), I wouldn't be shocked to see this trend continue.
