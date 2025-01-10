NFL Upset Predictions and Picks for Wild Card Round (Can Denver Pull Off the Upset?)
The NFL Playoffs are here which means it's time to place our bets on Wild-Card Weekend.
As we know as football fans, anything can happen in the playoffs, so it's as good of a time as any to take a few shots betting on some underdogs. Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan of the betting time are here to break down their favorite upset picks for the opening round.
Let's dive into them.
Peter Dewey Wild-Card Upset Pick
Rams (-102) to Upset Vikings
I’m buying the Los Angeles Rams and their experience at home on Monday night in the Wild Card Round. LA should be fresh in this matchup with the Minnesota Vikings after resting its starters in Week 18, and let’s not forget the Rams are one of two teams to beat Minnesota already this season.
The Vikings’ Week 18 loss to the Lions didn’t completely flip my opinion on them, but Sam Darnold can still be flustered with pressure. -- Peter Dewey
Iain MacMillan Wild-Card Upset Pick
Broncos (+350) to Upset Bills
When a team has as good of a defense as the Broncos, they're going to be live to pull off an upset any given Sunday. The Denver defense ranks first in opponent EPA per play, second in opponent yards per play, second in opponent success rate, and third in opponent points per game. Meanwhile, the Bills rank 16th, 21st, 20th, and 11th in those four respective defensive stats.
If Josh Allen doesn't bring his "A" game on Sunday, the Broncos are going to find themselves in this game with a chance to win late in the fourth quarterback. -- Iain MacMillan
