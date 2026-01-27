Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pistons vs. Nuggets)

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has not played since late December due to a knee injury, and he has been ruled out once again on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons.

Jokic resumed on-court workouts earlier this month, and there's a chance he could return for Denver ahead of the All-Star break. However, the Nuggets have done more than stay afloat without him, winning nine of the 14 games that he's missed.

That's even with Denver down Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Christian Braun (ankle) and Cameron Johnson (knee). Jamal Murray and Denver's supporting cast have really stepped up to keep the Nuggets in the conversation for a top-three seed in the Western Conference.

Denver's initial timeline for Jokic's re-evaluation was set at four weeks, meaning he could return soon if that goes well. For now, the Nuggets will operate without him, and they are sizable home underdogs against Detroit, which holds the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Here's a look at how I'm betting on Denver in the prop market on Tuesday night.

Best Nuggets Prop Bet vs. Pistons

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Peyton Watson 18+ Points (-155)

Denver is down four starters (Jokic, Gordon, Braun and Johnson) on Tuesday, which should open up a huge role for Peyton Watson in the offense.

The former first-round pick is averaging 23.1 points per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from 3 since Jokic went down, and I like him to build on that tonight, even against one of the NBA's top defenses.

Watson is really coming into his own as an important bench piece for Denver, and he should get all the shots he can handle in this matchup as the clear No. 2 option behind Murray.

This is a volume play for the Nuggets wing, as he has 20 or more points in nine of the 13 games he’s played in since Jokic was injured.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

