NL Cy Young Odds at 2025 All-Star Break (Zack Wheeler and Paul Skenes Heavily Lead Race)
The 2025 National League Cy Young race is a two-horse race between a seasoned vet and a young phenom as we approach the All-Star Game.
Zack Wheeler is the odds-on favorite at -140. The 35-year-old Phillies workhorse has finished runner-up twice and looks to have paid his dues for the award. Wheeler leads the NL in strikeouts (154), WHIP (0.86) and opponent batting average (.181), all while walking just 26 batters all season. He allowed just two earned runs over the entire month of June and is set to top 200 innings for the third time in his career.
He is still delivering elite command and durability in what could very well be his last peak season, so it’s tough to see Wheeler lose the steady momentum from here out.
The only realistic world where this could be stolen from Wheeler is if Paul Skenes keeps doing enough magnificent things to leapfrog him.
The Pirates' rookie sensation is +115 to win and leads the league in ERA (2.01) and he’s done it while maintaining a WHIP just behind Wheeler’s (0.92) and holding hitters to a .189 average. The big question is workload: Pittsburgh may put the brakes on him down the stretch, especially given their lack of playoff hopes, and he’s already approaching last year’s innings total. Even so, Skenes has the statistical profile of a Cy Young winner — just maybe not the innings or team success to match Wheeler by October.
Giants’ right-hander Logan Webb is third on the board as a +2000 longshot. He leads all of baseball in innings pitched and while also posting 133 strikeouts, which is the fifth-highest total at the time of this writing. His ability to go deep into games and shoulder a heavy workload has kept the Giants afloat in the playoff race, but from a narrative perspective, his emergence as a clubhouse leader has only added to his Cy Young resume.
Webb doesn’t have the flash of Skenes or the raw dominance of Wheeler, but he’s a metronome of consistency and has tremendous value.
If you’re looking for other longshots worth monitoring, Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been a stabilizing force for the Dodgers, ranking top-10 in ERA (2.59) and limiting opponents to a .199 average. MacKenzie Gore has quietly emerged as one of the NL’s best strikeout artists for Washington, with 138 Ks and a 3.02 ERA; his electric stuff and improving control has improved his odds to +8000.
Fellow Phillies Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez have quietly put together elite seasons for the game’s best rotation, both sporting top-five odds in the market. But given Wheeler’s path, both are all but overshadowed by their teammate in this race.
2025 National League Cy Young Odds
- Zack Wheeler: -140
- Paul Skenes: +115
- Logan Webb: +2000
- Cristopher Sanchez: +2500
- Ranger Suarez: +5000
- Andrew Abbott: +6000
- Robbie Ray: +6000
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto: +8000
- Freddy Peralta: +8000
- MacKenzie Gore: +8000
- Sonny Gray: +12000
- Dylan Cease: +15000
- Jesus Luzardo: +15000
- Nick Lodolo: +15000
- Clay Holmes: +15000
- Nick Pivetta: +15000
- Spencer Strider: +20000
- Jacob Misiorowski: +20000
- Hunter Greene: +25000
- Shohei Ohtani: +25000
- Matthew Boyd: +25000
- Matthew Liberatore: +25000
