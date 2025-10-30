Is Norman Powell Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Heat vs. Spurs)
For the second game in a row, it appears the Miami Heat will be without guard Norman Powell due to a groin injury.
Powell is listed as doubtful for Thursday night's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs after he was ruled out on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets. Barring a mid-day upgrade, Powell is likely going to sit on Thursday.
That's a pretty major blow to the Miami offense, as Powell is averaging 24.0 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc this season. The veteran guard has filled in as the top offensive option for the Heat with Tyler Herro (foot) sidelined.
Herro remains out of the lineup on Thursday, meaning Miami will have to look elsewhere for offense against a tough Spurs team.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop for the Heat in this matchup.
Best Heat Prop Bet vs. Spurs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. OVER 15.5 Points (-118)
Has the rookie season Jaime Jaquez Jr. returned for Miami?
After a down 2024-25 season, Jaquez is off to a fast start this season, averaging 18.8 points per game while shooting 68.9 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from 3-point range.
Even though he's yet to make a start this season, Jaquez is averaging 28.0 minutes per game -- up 7.3 minutes per night from a season ago. On top of that, he's averaging a career-high 11.3 field goal attempts per game, which has helped him score 17 or more points in three games in a row.
With Powell out of the lineup against Charlotte, Jaquez finished with 28 points in 28:14 on 9-of-14 shooting from the field. He could be in line for an expanded offensive role once again on Thursday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.