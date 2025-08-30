Notre Dame vs. Miami Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 1
Week 1 of the college football season offers us a special treat in that we have a couple of Sunday night games to bet on, including a marquee matchup between No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 10 Miami.
If you want to get in on the action, did you know that you can bet on player props in most states? If you're in one of those, let's place a few player prop bets for this fun game on Sunday night. I have three locked in, so let's dive into them.
Notre Dame vs. Miami Best Player Prop Bets
- Carson Beck OVER 235.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Malachi Fields OVER 2.5 Receptions (-140)
- Jadarian Price Anytime TD (+155)
Carson Beck OVER 235.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Carson Beck will be making his first start for the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday night, and I'm surprised his passing yards total is as low as 235.5. He threw for fewer than 236 yards only three times last season in games where he remained in the game. Notre Dame allowed just 6.0 passing yards per game last season, but 7.9 passing yards per game in the playoffs, which shows us they are susceptible to giving up some yards through the air when they face a top-tier quarterback.
We're not asking much for Beck to reach 236 passing yards in this one.
Malachi Fields OVER 2.5 Receptions (-140)
Malachi Fields is expected to be a receiver for redshirt freshman CJ Carr, to rely on in the passing game. He racked up 55 receptions last season, an average of 4.58 receptions per game, well above his set total for his first start of the season. There's a chance he cruises past this number, as long as the Fighting Irish allows Carr to sling the rock.
Jadarian Price Anytime TD (+155)
We know Notre Dame is going to lean on its run game, but instead of betting on Jeremiyah Love to score a touchdown at extremely short odds, consider betting on their second-string quarterback, Jadarian Price instead. He found the end zone seven times last season.
