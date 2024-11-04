Ohio vs. Kent State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
Ohio has responded to a ton of turnover this season by likely putting together a bowl-worthy 2024 and will start MACtion play in November with a win on the road against winless Kent State on the road.
The Bobcats are laying north of two touchdowns against the worst team in the league, can the group take care of business? Kent State hasn’t been competitive much this season, but can it show out with extra rest at home?
Here’s our betting preview for this mid-week showdown.
Ohio vs. Kent State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ohio: -18.5 (-110)
- Kent State: +18.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ohio: -1250
- Kent State: +740
Total: 51.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Ohio vs. Kent State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, November 5th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Dix Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Ohio Record: 5-3
- Kent State Record: 0-8
Ohio vs. Kent State Key Players to Watch
Ohio
Parker Navarro: Navarro responded to a shaky showing against Miami (Ohio) with a stellar effort against Buffalo, a 47-16 win for the Bobcats. The quarterback completed 14-of-18 passes for 231 yards while adding another 81 yards on the ground in the victory.
Kent State
Tommy Ulatowski: Ulatowski is the third quarterback to get time this season under center for the Golden Flashes, viewed as the worst team in college football this season. The junior has completed only 42% of his passes this season but has shown some explosive play-making, tossing 11 touchdowns on the season.
Ohio vs. Kent State Prediction and Pick
Based on metrics (and maybe the eye test too), Kent State is the worst team in the country, and the betting market can’t seem to find a bottom.
The Golden Flashes have lost one game by single digits against FBS competition this season, with an average margin of defeat of 18.3 in MAC play (including a two-point home loss to Ball State).
Ohio has shown an ability to rip off chunk gains on the ground, averaging more than five yards per carry and ranking 25th in explosive rush rate. The passing game has been hit-or-miss, but Navarro has been more than capable as a rusher to make this a national average offense (69th in success rate).
Kent State’s offense is poor by all metrics, but the team has been able to score in extended garbage time, scoring 21 or more in three of four MAC games. Ohio’s defense is outside the top 100 in turnovers gained and below the national average in EPA/Play, so I am confident that the Golden Flashes can score enough to help get this over the total in a likely blowout loss.
PICK: OVER 52.5
