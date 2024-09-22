SI

Opening Odds for College Football Week 5: Georgia Faces Stiffest Test of Season Against New Look Alabama

Sep 14, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) drops back to pass against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Carter Skaggs-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) drops back to pass against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Carter Skaggs-Imagn Images

The end of September brings some high-end conference matchups, including a potential National Championship-level matchup when Georgia and Alabama meet in SEC play.

Carson Beck and the Bulldogs had a BYE week after a close call on the road in SEC play, but it will be a tough test on Saturday in Tuscaloosa when the team faces the Crimson Tide, who have a Heisman Trophy contender in Jalen Milroe.

That game is the highlight of a loaded slate that features a road trip from Louisville to Notre Dame and a host of Big 12 action including, Arizona vs. Utah and Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State.

All odds listed via DraftKings Sportsbook

Opening College Football Odds For Week 5

Thursday, September 26th

  • Army (N/A) vs. Temple, O/U: N/A

Friday, September 27th

  • Virginia Tech vs. Miami (-17), O/U: 56.5
  • Washington vs. Rutgers (-2.5), O/U: 45.5

Saturday, September 28th

  • Mississippi State vs. Texas (-38), O/U: 61.5
  • Ohio State (-24) vs. Michigan State, O/U: 49.5
  • Oregon (-24) vs. UCLA, O/U: 55.5
  • Illinois vs. Penn State (-17.5), O/U: 47.5
  • Wisconsin vs. USC (-13.5), O/U: 50.5
  • Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State (-4.5), O/U: 52.5
  • Oklahoma (-3) vs. Auburn, O/U: 47.5
  • Minnesota vs. Michigan (-10), O/U: 39.5
  • Iowa State (-12.5) vs. Houston, O/U: 43.5
  • Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (-5.5), O/U: 52
  • BYU vs. Baylor (-2.5), O/U: 45
  • TCU vs. Kansas (-2), O/U: 59.5
  • Cincinnati vs. Texas Tech (-4), O/U: 58.5
  • Colorado vs. UCF (-12), O/U: 63.5
  • Washington State vs. Boise State (-7), O/U: 64.5
  • Kentucky vs. Ole Miss (-17.5), O/U: 51.5
  • Nebraska (-9) vs. Purdue, O/U: 49.5
  • Northern Illinois vs. NC State (-7.5), O/U: 47.5
  • Maryland vs. Indiana (-7), O/U: 55.5
  • Buffalo (N/A) vs. UConn O/U: N/A
  • Western Kentucky vs. Boston College (-11), O/U: 56
  • Navy vs. UAB (-2), O/U: 56
  • South Florida vs. Tulane (-6.5), O/U: 63
  • Ball State vs. James Madison (-19), O/U: 56.5
  • Texas State (-8) vs. Sam Houston, O/U: 56
  • Louisville vs. Notre Dame (-5), O/U: 48
  • UMass vs. Miami (Ohio) (-17), O/U: 47.5
  • Louisiana vs. Wake Forest (-2.5), O/U: 59.5
  • Liberty (-3) vs. Appalachian State, O/U: 63.5
  • Fresno State vs. UNLV (-4), O/U: 52
  • Georgia Southern (-1) vs. Georgia State, O/U: 57.5
  • Western Michigan vs. Marshall (-5.5), O/U: 54
  • Akron vs. Ohio (-12), O/U: 46
  • Eastern Michigan (-14) vs. Kent State, O/U: 47.5
  • North Carolina vs. Duke (-3), O/U: 55.5
  • UTSA vs. East Carolina (-3.5), O/U: 54
  • Old Dominion vs. Bowling Green (-9.5), O/U: 49.5
  • Louisiana Tech (-2) vs. Florida International, O/U: 51.5
  • Stanford vs. Clemson (-22.5), O/U: 57
  • Louisiana-Monroe vs. Troy (-8.5), O/U: 46
  • Charlotte vs. Rice (-6), O/U: 46.5
  • Tulsa vs. North Texas (-7), O/U: 69
  • Georgia (-2.5) vs. Alabama, O/U: 49.5
  • Middle Tennessee vs. Memphis (-25), O/U: 61.5
  • South Alabama vs. LSU (-20.5), O/U: 65.5
  • Florida State vs. SMU (-4.5), O/U: 47
  • New Mexico (-7) vs. New Mexico State, O/U: 58.5
  • Air Force (-2.5) vs. Wyoming, O/U: 36.5
  • Arizona vs. Utah (-12.5), O/U: 51.5

