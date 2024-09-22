Opening Odds for College Football Week 5: Georgia Faces Stiffest Test of Season Against New Look Alabama
The end of September brings some high-end conference matchups, including a potential National Championship-level matchup when Georgia and Alabama meet in SEC play.
Carson Beck and the Bulldogs had a BYE week after a close call on the road in SEC play, but it will be a tough test on Saturday in Tuscaloosa when the team faces the Crimson Tide, who have a Heisman Trophy contender in Jalen Milroe.
That game is the highlight of a loaded slate that features a road trip from Louisville to Notre Dame and a host of Big 12 action including, Arizona vs. Utah and Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State.
All odds listed via DraftKings Sportsbook
Opening College Football Odds For Week 5
Thursday, September 26th
- Army (N/A) vs. Temple, O/U: N/A
Friday, September 27th
- Virginia Tech vs. Miami (-17), O/U: 56.5
- Washington vs. Rutgers (-2.5), O/U: 45.5
Saturday, September 28th
- Mississippi State vs. Texas (-38), O/U: 61.5
- Ohio State (-24) vs. Michigan State, O/U: 49.5
- Oregon (-24) vs. UCLA, O/U: 55.5
- Illinois vs. Penn State (-17.5), O/U: 47.5
- Wisconsin vs. USC (-13.5), O/U: 50.5
- Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State (-4.5), O/U: 52.5
- Oklahoma (-3) vs. Auburn, O/U: 47.5
- Minnesota vs. Michigan (-10), O/U: 39.5
- Iowa State (-12.5) vs. Houston, O/U: 43.5
- Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (-5.5), O/U: 52
- BYU vs. Baylor (-2.5), O/U: 45
- TCU vs. Kansas (-2), O/U: 59.5
- Cincinnati vs. Texas Tech (-4), O/U: 58.5
- Colorado vs. UCF (-12), O/U: 63.5
- Washington State vs. Boise State (-7), O/U: 64.5
- Kentucky vs. Ole Miss (-17.5), O/U: 51.5
- Nebraska (-9) vs. Purdue, O/U: 49.5
- Northern Illinois vs. NC State (-7.5), O/U: 47.5
- Maryland vs. Indiana (-7), O/U: 55.5
- Buffalo (N/A) vs. UConn O/U: N/A
- Western Kentucky vs. Boston College (-11), O/U: 56
- Navy vs. UAB (-2), O/U: 56
- South Florida vs. Tulane (-6.5), O/U: 63
- Ball State vs. James Madison (-19), O/U: 56.5
- Texas State (-8) vs. Sam Houston, O/U: 56
- Louisville vs. Notre Dame (-5), O/U: 48
- UMass vs. Miami (Ohio) (-17), O/U: 47.5
- Louisiana vs. Wake Forest (-2.5), O/U: 59.5
- Liberty (-3) vs. Appalachian State, O/U: 63.5
- Fresno State vs. UNLV (-4), O/U: 52
- Georgia Southern (-1) vs. Georgia State, O/U: 57.5
- Western Michigan vs. Marshall (-5.5), O/U: 54
- Akron vs. Ohio (-12), O/U: 46
- Eastern Michigan (-14) vs. Kent State, O/U: 47.5
- North Carolina vs. Duke (-3), O/U: 55.5
- UTSA vs. East Carolina (-3.5), O/U: 54
- Old Dominion vs. Bowling Green (-9.5), O/U: 49.5
- Louisiana Tech (-2) vs. Florida International, O/U: 51.5
- Stanford vs. Clemson (-22.5), O/U: 57
- Louisiana-Monroe vs. Troy (-8.5), O/U: 46
- Charlotte vs. Rice (-6), O/U: 46.5
- Tulsa vs. North Texas (-7), O/U: 69
- Georgia (-2.5) vs. Alabama, O/U: 49.5
- Middle Tennessee vs. Memphis (-25), O/U: 61.5
- South Alabama vs. LSU (-20.5), O/U: 65.5
- Florida State vs. SMU (-4.5), O/U: 47
- New Mexico (-7) vs. New Mexico State, O/U: 58.5
- Air Force (-2.5) vs. Wyoming, O/U: 36.5
- Arizona vs. Utah (-12.5), O/U: 51.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
