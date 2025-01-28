Oregon State vs. Gonzaga Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 28
Oregon State and Gonzaga meet for the second time this season after a thrilling overtime affair earlier this month.
The Zags entered the season with National Championship aspirations, and while the team is more than capable of another March Madness run, the team hasn’t been able to live up to its lofty standards. This was on display in the close defeat at Oregon State a few weeks ago.
How should we bet on the rematch? Let’s set the stage with the odds, key players and our best bet.
Oregon State vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Oregon State: +14.5 (-110)
- Gonzaga: -14.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Oregon State: +740
- Gonzaga: -1450
Total: 153.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Oregon State vs. Gonzaga How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 28th
- Game Time: 11:00 PM EST
- Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Oregon State Record: 16-6
- Gonzaga Record: 15-6
Oregon State vs. Gonzaga Key Players to Watch
Oregon State
Michael Rataj: The junior had a career game against Gonzaga the first time around, scoring 29 points with seven rebounds as he dominated the Bulldogs both inside and out. He has taken a substantial leap from the perimeter, shooting 40% from beyond the arc this season after shooting 28% last season, a big reason why he has upped his averages from eight points per game to 18 this season.
Gonzaga
Graham Ike: Ike continues to play at a high level for Mark Few, putting up a monster stat line in the loss to Oregon State, scoring 26 points with nine rebounds in the loss (he fouled out). The veteran is one of the best offensive players in the country, ranking seventh in offensive rating and effective field goal percentage, per KenPom. Can he stay on the floor and guide the Bulldogs to a home win?
Oregon State vs. Gonzaga Prediction and Pick
Oregon State has been a cash cow for bettors, covering in 17 of 22 games this season, including four of six as an underdog.
With that in mind, it’s tough to fade the Beavers in the second meeting between the two teams.
Head coach Wayne Tinkle has his roster humming with its prodding pace and blend of zone defense that has made the group a tricky out often this season.
So, with the Zags defensive issues at times against an Oregon State team that has proven it can get hot from the perimeter, shooting nearly 28% from beyond the arc, and take it to the rim against a vulnerable frontcourt, I have another path to take.
I’m going to take the Gonzaga team total over 84.5. The team scored 83 in regulation in the first meeting, on an uncharacteristically poor shooting effort, posting a 44% effort on twos. Back at home, I envision the offense finding its stride and can get over this mark, even if Oregon State keeps up and covers the spread.
PICK: Gonzaga Team Total OVER 84.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.