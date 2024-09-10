Oregon vs. Oregon State Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3
The Civil War is back, but with a different spin on it this season.
Oregon and Oregon State meet in a non-conference showdown now that the Ducks are off to the Big Ten, but the in-state rivals will keep its long-standing matchup intact.
The Ducks have National Championship aspirations, but it’s been a slow start for Dan Lanning’s bunch with two closer-than-expected calls against Idaho and Boise State, is there some positives to take from those games that will lead to a bet on Oregon?
Here’s our full betting preview for the 2024 Civil War between Oregon and Oregon State.
Oregon vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Oregon: -16.5 (-110)
- Oregon State: +16.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Oregon: -850
- Oregon State: +570
Total: 49.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Oregon vs. Oregon State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 14th
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Reser Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Oregon Record: 2-0
- Oregon State Record: 2-0
Oregon vs. Oregon State Key Players to Watch
Oregon
Dillon Gabriel: Gabriel’s numbers would make it look like he is having a stellar start to the season. He is completing 84% of his passes for 623 yards with four touchdowns. However, the Ducks shaky offensive line has led to him being sacked seven times in his first two games in an Oregon uniform and he has not been able to hunt explosive passes. Much has been made about Oregon’s offensive line, and it is clearly impacting how Will Stein calls plays for Gabriel to execute with a lot more passes at the line of scrimmage.
Oregon State
Gevani McCoy: The Idaho transfer has gotten off to a good start with the Beavers, leading the team to two victories over lesser competition. However, McCoy will now face a sturdy Oregon defense that has shut down the passing game to date. While Boise State dominated on the ground, Oregon allowed only 148 yards through the air against the Broncos.
Oregon vs. Oregon State Prediction and Pick
While the Ducks have some concerning trends as we look towards the team competing for a National Championship, the group is still humming on offense. The unit is 35th in EPA/Pass but has been on the wrong side of some turnovers that have kept the scoring down. It’s worth noting that the team has allowed seven sacks already, bottom 20 in the country!
Can Oregon State get pressure? I’m not sold as this is set to be a good landing spot for the Oregon offense to tie together some impressive drives. The revamped Beavers defense only has three sacks through two games despite playing FCS Idaho State and San Diego State.
The Ducks defense should also have a decisive edge on McCoy and the Beavers offense, which hasn’t been tested to date. While Jeanty was able to pop for more than 200 yards on the ground in the Boise State game, the team’s been able to get pressure in the backfield and shut down the opposing passing game, as noted above.
I believe Oregon can get ahead early behind its efficient offense while leaning on a sturdy pass rush to put an inexperienced Beavers offense behind schedule.
The Ducks may be underwhelming thus far, but this is a discount on a team that still has upside.
PICK: Oregon -16
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
