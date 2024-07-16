Pacers vs. Suns NBA Summer League Prediction, Odds and Key Players for July 16
The Indiana Pacers are shockingly 0-2 so far in the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League despite having a bunch of talent from the last few drafts on their roster.
They’ll look to change that around on Tuesday afternoon as a favorite against the Phoenix Suns, who don’t have much young talent outside of 2024 first-round pick Ryan Dunn.
Phoenix mustered just 73 points in a loss to the Golden State Warriors to open the summer, but can it cover as an underdog on Tuesday?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch and my best bet for this afternoon matchup.
Pacers vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pacers -5.5 (-110)
- Suns +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pacers: -205
- Suns: +170
Total
- 178.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Pacers vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 16
- Time: 4:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Cox Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU/ESPN+
- Pacers record: 0-2
- Suns record: 0-1
Pacers vs. Suns Key Players to Watch
Indiana Pacers
Jarace Walker: A lottery pick in 2023, Walker may not have a long-term future in Indiana after the team traded for Pascal Siakam during the 2023-24 season and re-signed Obi Toppin this offseason. However, he could play himself into a role with a strong showing this summer and in the preseason. He had 15 points, eight rebounds, and four dimes in the Pacers’ loss to Minnesota.
Phoenix Suns
David Roddy: Roddy had a chance to earn some real minutes for the Suns last season, but now he’s in summer league and could be on the outside looking in. He had 12 points and seven rebounds against Golden State, but he shot just 4-for-14 from the field.
Note: Lineups are very fluid in summer league, and teams will sit out players to get a look at other prospects. These key players to watch – and the upcoming prediction – are based on the teams playing their expected lineups.
Pacers vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
I can’t bet on the Suns this summer given their lack of NBA talent on their roster.
Phoenix is a veteran NBA team, which means development and rookies get pushed by the wayside. Even though the team took Dunn in the first round, he’s not a scorer, so it’s hard to ask much of him (six points against Golden State) in that department.
As for the Pacers, they have NBA-level talent in Johnny Furphy, Ben Sheppard (a rotation piece in the 2023-24 season), Walker, and Oscar Tshiebwe.
Indiana has given up a ton of points in Vegas – 97 in an overtime loss to Brooklyn and 105 to Minnesota – but the Suns don’t have the firepower (at least on paper) to get in a track meet with the Pacers.
I’ll lay the points here with Indiana due for a win.
Pick: Pacers -5.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.