Packers vs. Titans Player Props for NFL Week 3 (Bet on Josh Jacobs, Calvin Ridley Sunday)
The Green Bay Packers are fresh off of a huge upset win over the Indianapolis Colts as they head into another matchup with an AFC South opponent — the Tennessee Titans — in Week 3.
No matter who the Packers start at quarterback — Jordan Love has been practicing on a limited basis this week — there is one player to target for Green Bay in the prop market: running back Josh Jacobs.
Jacobs has shined through two weeks with his new team, and he’s one of two players I like in this game.
Coincidentally, the other player is also on a new team this season — although he’s with the same division.
Here’s how to bet on these stars for Sunday’s matchup.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Packers vs. Titans
- Josh Jacobs OVER 77.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
- Calvin Ridley OVER 50.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Josh Jacobs OVER 77.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Jacobs saw a massive workload on the ground in Week 2, and even if Love plays and not Malik Willis, the Packers may lean on the running game in Week 3.
The former Las Vegas Raider has cleared this prop in both of his games this season, even though he saw a smaller touch share in Week 1.
Tennessee only allows 4.0 yards per carry this season, but this is a volume player for Week 3. After shutting down the Chicago Bears on the ground in Week 1, Tennessee was a little more vulnerable against the New York Jets last Sunday.
Calvin Ridley OVER 50.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Calvin Ridley has 50 receiving yards in both of his games this season, and he’s looked like Will Levis’s favorite target in Tennessee’s offense.
While the second-year quarterback can be erratic, Ridley still has three catches in both of the Titans’ games and scored twice last week (once on the ground).
AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith lit up the Packers in Week 1, and Alec Pierce had a big day against their secondary in Week 2.
I think Ridley gets loose for 51+ yards in Week 3.
