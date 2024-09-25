Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, Sept. 25 (Can San Diego Upset?)
Could the San Diego Padres end up winning the NL West?
After upsetting the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, San Diego is just two games back with five to play and riding a nine-game winning streak into Wednesday’s contest.
Not only that, but the Padres are 9-1 in their last 10 games, gaining three games on the Dodgers over that stretch.
With Dylan Cease on the mound and coming off back-to-back scoreless outings, can San Diego pull off another upset?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for this matchup.
Padres vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Padres +1.5 (-185)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+154)
Moneyline
- Padres: +114
- Dodgers: -135
Total
- 7.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Padres vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- San Diego: Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.42 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.10 ERA)
Padres vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 25
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Extra Innings, Spectrum SportsNet
- Padres record: 91-66
- Dodgers record: 93-64
Padres vs. Dodgers Key Players to Watch
San Diego Padres
Dylan Cease: San Diego is 20-12 in Cease’s starts this season, and the righty has been great since the All-Star break, posting a 2.47 ERA over 12 starts. The Padres are 9-3 in those games, including a win over the Dodgers where he allowed one run across 5.2 innings of work.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Jack Flaherty: Since being traded to the Dodgers, Flaherty has made nine starts, posting a 3.40 ERA and leading Los Angeles to a 6-3 record. Flaherty hasn’t been great over his last two outings, allowing 10 hits and seven earned runs across nine innings of work.
Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
I really think San Diego has a chance to win this division.
The Padres have looked elite over the last two weeks, and Cease has allowed just six hits and struck out 15 batters over 14.1 innings of work in his last two starts.
Meanwhile, Flaherty has been knocked around in back-to-back outings, but he got the run support needed to beat the Miami Marlins in his last start.
These teams are No. 2 and No. 3 in OPS over the last week, but I trust Cease – who has been successful against Los Angeles this season – to earn the Padres a win.
Pick: Padres Moneyline (+114)
