Padres vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 4
The Padres reside three games ahead of the rivaling Giants in the NL West ahead of Wednesday’s series finale. San Diego reaches for the sweep after taking the first pair of games in extra innings.
Manny Machado was primarily responsible for the 3-2 triumph on Tuesday with four hits that included a two-run single to tie the score with two outs in the ninth inning.
Nick Pivetta will pitch for San Diego (6-2, 2.74 ERA) amidst somewhat of a renaissance season against Giants southpaw Kyle Harrison (1-1, 2.51 ERA), who is settling into the San Francisco rotation.
I’ll give my picks for a player prop and game prediction in the series finale.
Padres vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Padres -1.5 (+152)
- Giants +1.5 (-182)
Moneyline
- Padres (-110)
- Giants (-106)
Total
- Over 7.5 (+102)
- Under 7.5 (-124)
Padres vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Padres: Nick Pivetta (6-2, 2.74 ERA)
- Giants: Kyle Harrison (1-1, 2.51 ERA)
Padres vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
- Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS BA, Padres.TV
- Padres Record: 35-24
- Giants Record: 33-28
Padres vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Kyle Harrison Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+116 at FanDuel)
Kyle Harrison’s fastball-heavy approach and low home run rate (1.26 per nine innings) can thrive in a pitcher-friendly venue like Oracle Park. He needs to show a more sizable sample size than the 14 ⅓ innings he’s shown thus far (he’s cleared this line once in two starts), but the southpaw is drawing whiffs at an eye-popping 33.9% clip. He’s projected to keep the strikeouts coming at a steady pace with a 10.05 strikeout per nine rate. It's a risk against a Padres team that has extremely discerning plate discipline, but I like the value enough paired with how poorly the Padres have been hitting.
Padres vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
While I love Harrison in this spot, Pivetta has also been in top form, carrying a 2.74 ERA and going six innings with two or fewer earned runs in each start this season. Neither offense has been something to fear, either: Both teams rank in the bottom 10 in wRC+ over the past month per FanGraphs. Meanwhile, the Padres are No. 25 and the Giants No. 23 overall in OPS through May since key hitters like Fernando Tatís Jr. and Mike Yastrzemski have cooled off significantly.
Bullpen strength is key here, too. San Francisco ranks first in WHIP and Stuff+, while San Diego ranks fourth — plus both pens are rested after some lengthy outings from starters earlier this week. San Francisco has the best bullpen in the game (2.44 ERA) while San Diego isn’t far behind at No. 3 overall (3.13 ERA). With two trustworthy arms backed by shutdown support facing inconsistent hitting, a low-scoring finale fits the series trend.
Pick: Over 9.5 (+100 at FanDuel)
