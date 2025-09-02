Panthers vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1
This is an important season for Trevor Lawrence. The former No. 1 overall pick has his third head coach in his young career, and if Liam Coen can't unlock his ability, Lawrence may be looking for a new team before the start of next season.
The Jaguars will open their 2025 campaign against the Carolina Panthers, who are also looking to take a step forward with their young quarterback. Bryce Young was benched just a few games into his second year, but when he returned to the starting role late in the season, he looked every bit as good as he was expected to be when he was selected No. 1 overall in 2023.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 1 interconference duel.
Panthers vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Panthers +3.5 (-115)
- Jaguars -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Panthers +148
- Jaguars -176
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-110)
- UNDER 46.5 (-110)
Panthers vs. Jaguars How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 7
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Panthers Record: 0-0
- Jaguars Record: 0-0
Panthers vs. Jaguars Betting Trends
- Panthers are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games
- The OVER is 6-1 in the Panthers' last seven games
- Panthers are 2-15 in their last 17 road games
- Jaguars are 0-5 straight up in their last five games vs. NFC opponents
Panthers vs. Jaguars Injury Reports
Panthers Injury Report
- Jalen Coker, WR - IR
- Ikem Ekwonu, OT - Questionable
- Damien Lewis, G - Questionable
- Ja'Tyre Carter, G - IR
- Nic Scourton, LB - Questionable
Jaguars Injury Report
- Jalen McLeod, LB - IR-R
- Caleb Ransaw, CB - IR
- Joshua Cephus, WR - IR
- Arik Armstead, DT - Questionable
- Tyson Campbel, CB - Questionable
Panthers vs. Jaguars Key Player to Watch
- Trevor Lawrence, QB - Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence has taken two steps back since he finished seventh in voting for NFL MVP in 2022, leading the Jaguars to a win in the first round of the postseason. Last year, he completed just 60.5% of passes for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions in 10 starts. Jaguars fans are hoping that new head coach Liam Coen will provide a boost to Lawrence's development and production. We'll find out a lot about where he stands at the end of this Week 1 game.
Panthers vs. Jaguars Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm targeting the OVER in Sunday's matchup:
The Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars had the two worst defenses in the NFL last season. They ranked 31st and 32nd in both opponent yards per play and opponent EPA per play. Neither team made significant improvements in those areas this offseason.
I have much more faith in both offenses in this game. Bryce Young looked the best he had in his career in the final few games last season, and the Jaguars' offense, with a healthy Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen in as head coach, is expected to take a step forward in 2025. Both teams will score in bunches in this one, so I'll back the OVER.
Pick: OVER 46.5 (-110) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
