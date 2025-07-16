Panthers Win Total Projection for 2025 Season (Bet on Carolina to Take Step Forward)
It was their seventh straight year missing the playoffs, but the Panthers had something to hang their hats on toward the end of 2024.
They enter the 2025 season riding the momentum from an impressive finish, transforming from a 1-7 start to a 4-5 close with tight showings against the eventual Super Bowl contenders in the Chiefs and Eagles.
Here’s a closer look at Carolina’s projections for 2025.
Carolina Panthers 2025 Win Total Odds
- Over 6.5: -140
- Under 6.5: +120
Bryce Young's Development is Beginning to Benefit Carolina
The Panthers’ win total of 6.5 reflects cautious optimism. Their schedule softens in the midseason stretch, but early games against the Falcons and Jaguars demand consistency from Young’s developing offense and the newly overhauled defense. While a division title or deep playoff run feels premature, reaching seven wins seems attainable if Young continues to improve and the defense holds its own in tight games.
With Bryce Young entering Year No. 3, the Panthers are giving him every opportunity to develop. Young showcased remarkable composure during his late-season stretch in 2024, finishing with an 8-2 TD-INT ratio in the final four games.
Building on that foundation, the front office focused on fortifying both sides of the line in free agency and the draft. Their most impactful pick is wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who was taken eighth overall and has already made waves in camp.
Carolina aggressively revamped a defense that ranked dead last in yards and points allowed last season. They signed key veterans — safety Tre’Von Moehrig, tackles Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III, and edge rusher Patrick Jones II. This is at the very least a more competitive unit, particularly in run defense, and the coaching staff under Dave Canales plans to build on what was a dreadful 2024 showing.
All things considered, Carolina looks primed for a rebound season. Hitting the Over on 6.5 wins at -140 feels reasonable, provided early-season momentum carries through.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.