Patriots vs. 49ers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4 (Trust Rhamondre Stevenson)
Do the San Francisco 49ers bounce back in Week 4?
After a tough loss as road favorites to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, the 49ers are the biggest favorite on the board in Week 4 against the New England Patriots, who scored just three points in Week 3.
That makes it tough to bet on the Pats in the anytime touchdown scorer market, but there are still players to target for this Sunday afternoon tilt.
With the 49ers down Christian McCaffrey, likely down Deebo Samuel, and potentially without George Kittle, we’re going to have to get creative when it comes to betting on this offense.
Here are my favorite anytime touchdown picks for this Week 4 clash.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Patriots vs. 49ers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rhamondre Stevenson Anytime TD (+150)
- Brandon Aiyuk Anytime TD (+125)
Rhamondre Stevenson Anytime TD (+150)
Rhamondre Stevenson saw just six carries in Week 3, taking a major step back for a New England offense that mustered just three points.
However, I think he’s a prime bounce-back candidate in Week 4 after Kyren Williams ran all over the 49ers in Week 3.
Stevenson carried the ball 46 times for 201 yards and two scores over the first two weeks, and there’s a chance this game has a better script for the Patriots after they fell behind big early against the New York Jets last week.
At +150, Stevenson is the only Patriot I’d consider in this market.
Brandon Aiyuk Anytime TD (+125)
I know, I know, Jauan Jennings stole the show in Week 3 and caught three scores for the 49ers while Brandon Aiyuk didn’t even crack 50 yards.
Eventually, that’s going to change in favor of the former first-round pick, and I think Week 4 could be the spot.
New England has struggled against the pass, allowing the sixth most yards in the NFL, and Aiyuk still received 10 targets in Week 3 – catching five for 48 yards.
With Deebo Samuel likely out, Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve, and George Kittle questionable, Aiyuk should remain atop the pecking order in the 49ers’ offense this week.
More NFL Betting Stories for Week 4
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.