Patriots vs. Bills Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 5 (Bet on Cook)
The Buffalo Bills look to stay undefeated as they host the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.
New England is coming off an impressive 42-13 win, but that was over the Panthers. The Pats are still just 2-2 on the season, while the Bills have won their last three games by double digits.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Patriots vs. Bills on Sunday, October 5.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Patriots vs. Bills
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook & DraftKings Sportsbook
- James Cook OVER 100.5 Rushing and Receiving Yards (-115 at BetMGM)
- Dalton Kincaid OVER 17.5 Longest Reception (-110 at BetMGM)
- James Cook Anytime Touchdown (-210 at DraftKings)
James Cook OVER 100.5 Rushing and Receiving Yards (-115)
James Cook has been tremendous out of the backfield for the Bills this season. He’s ran for 401 yards this year, including over 100 in each of the last three weeks. Even in Week 1 when he ran for 44 yards, he picked up 58 receiving to go Over 100.5 total yards.
The Patriots have defended running backs fairly well this season, holding Ashton Jeanty to 38 yards on 19 carries in his NFL debut, and Jaylen Warren and Chubba Hubbard each under 50 yards in the last two weeks.
But it’s Week 2 against the Dolphins that is the best comparable for Cook. Miami’s De’Von Achane had eight catches for 92 yards and a score along with 30 yards on the ground.
Cook should keep up his hot start to the season, whether it’s on the ground or through the air.
Dalton Kincaid OVER 17.5 Longest Reception (-110)
Dalton Kincaid has become one of Josh Allen’s favorite targets. The tight end has been targeted 18 times this season, just behind wide receivers Keon Coleman (22) and Khalil Shakir (20).
Kincaid has had a catch of at least 18 yards in all four games this season, and the Patriots aren’t particularly strong against tight ends. They let Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Jonnu Smith, and Tommy Tremble all go Over their longest reception line, including a 38-yard catch for Bowers and 21 yards for Smith.
Allen should keep looking Kincaid’s way, and the tight end should have no problem picking up yardage against the Patriots.
James Cook Anytime Touchdown (-210)
I’m going back to James Cook for my anytime touchdown scorer bet. His odds are juicy at -210, but honestly, they should be even higher.
Cook leads the Bills with five touchdowns through four games this season. He’s scored in every game thus far, and is coming off a season in which he put up 16 touchdowns in as many games.
The Bills running back scored three times against the Patriots last season, including twice at home on December 22. Take Cook as a safe touchdown scorer on Sunday Night Football.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
