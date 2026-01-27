Pelicans vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 27

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to get back on track after two straight home losses. They should be able to do that as big favorites against the New Orleans Pelicans, but then again the Thunder were -15.5 and -11 in their losses to the Pacers and Raptors.

New Orleans is coming off two straight road wins, including a nine-point win as +11.5 underdogs in San Antonio last night.

The Thunder have dominated the Pelicans in recent years, winning eight straight regular-season meetings and sweeping them in the playoffs.

The oddsmakers have the Thunder as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pelicans +14.5 (-112)

Thunder -14.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Pelicans: +575

Thunder: -850

Total

233.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Pelicans vs. Thunder How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 27

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Paycom Center

How to Watch (TV): GCSEN, WVUE, FDSN OK

Pelicans record: 12-36

Thunder record: 37-10

Pelicans vs. Thunder Injury Reports

Pelicans Injury Report

Trey Alexander – out

Hunter Dickinson – out

Dejounte Murray – out

Thunder Injury Report

Alex Caruso – out

Isaiah Hartenstein – out

Ajay Mitchell – out

Thomas Sorber – out

Nikola Topic – out

Cason Wallace – questionable

Jalen Williams – out

Pelicans vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets

Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet

After missing all of last season due to injury, Saddiq Bey is enjoying his first season in New Orleans. He’s averaging 15.9 points per game – the most since 16.1 his sophomore season – and he’s been getting better as the season goes along.

Bey averaged 9.6 points per game in October, 14.5 in November, 17.6 in December, and is up to 20.0 points per game in seven contests this month. He missed the first six games this month, but has dropped at least 20 points in three straight and four of his last five games, and 15 or more in 8 of his last 10 games and 25 of 41 games overall this season.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

The Thunder have to bounce back at home against the Pelicans, right? Right? Maybe they do, but I can’t trust them to cover -14.5 after their last two performances.

On the flip side, the Pelicans have won two straight and haven’t lost by 15 or more in any of their last nine games. Give me New Orleans plus the points tonight in Oklahoma City.

Pick: Pelicans +14.5 (-112)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

