Pelicans vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 27
The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to get back on track after two straight home losses. They should be able to do that as big favorites against the New Orleans Pelicans, but then again the Thunder were -15.5 and -11 in their losses to the Pacers and Raptors.
New Orleans is coming off two straight road wins, including a nine-point win as +11.5 underdogs in San Antonio last night.
The Thunder have dominated the Pelicans in recent years, winning eight straight regular-season meetings and sweeping them in the playoffs.
The oddsmakers have the Thunder as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.
Pelicans vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Pelicans +14.5 (-112)
- Thunder -14.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: +575
- Thunder: -850
Total
- 233.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Pelicans vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 27
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): GCSEN, WVUE, FDSN OK
- Pelicans record: 12-36
- Thunder record: 37-10
Pelicans vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Trey Alexander – out
- Hunter Dickinson – out
- Dejounte Murray – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Alex Caruso – out
- Isaiah Hartenstein – out
- Ajay Mitchell – out
- Thomas Sorber – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Cason Wallace – questionable
- Jalen Williams – out
Pelicans vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
After missing all of last season due to injury, Saddiq Bey is enjoying his first season in New Orleans. He’s averaging 15.9 points per game – the most since 16.1 his sophomore season – and he’s been getting better as the season goes along.
Bey averaged 9.6 points per game in October, 14.5 in November, 17.6 in December, and is up to 20.0 points per game in seven contests this month. He missed the first six games this month, but has dropped at least 20 points in three straight and four of his last five games, and 15 or more in 8 of his last 10 games and 25 of 41 games overall this season.
Pelicans vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
The Thunder have to bounce back at home against the Pelicans, right? Right? Maybe they do, but I can’t trust them to cover -14.5 after their last two performances.
On the flip side, the Pelicans have won two straight and haven’t lost by 15 or more in any of their last nine games. Give me New Orleans plus the points tonight in Oklahoma City.
Pick: Pelicans +14.5 (-112)
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.