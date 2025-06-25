Phillies vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 25
The Astros took the first game away from the Phillies 1-0 in what was a pitching clinic. Houston ace Framber Valdez combined with a pair of relievers to deliver a four-hitter to the Phillies.
Philadelphia retains a 1 1/2-game lead over the Mets in the NL East and is pegged as modest favorites on Wednesday night when their No. 1 starter, Zach Wheeler (7-2, 2.61 ERA), takes on Colton Gordon (2-1, 4.54 ERA).
Wheeler holds a 1-0 record against the Astros with a 1.50 ERA and 13 strikeouts while Gordon has never faced the Phillies.
Let’s get down to our analysis on how these two could follow up their tight series opener on Wednesday.
Phillies vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (+108)
- Astros +1.5 (-130)
Moneyline
- Phillies (-162)
- Astros (+136)
Total
- Over 7.5 (+100)
- Under 7.5 (-122)
Phillies vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Phillies: Zach Wheeler (7-2, 2.61 ERA)
- Astros: Colton Gordon (2-1, 4.54 ERA)
Phillies vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, Space City Home Network
- Phillies Record: 47-32
- Astros Record: 46-33
Phillies vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bet
- Nick Castellanos Over 1.5 Total Bases (+100 at FanDuel)
Let’s not fix what isn't broken. By that I mean to hammer Castellanos’ total bases prop while he continues his hit streak of four games in which he has amassed seven hits — three of which went for extras. He is offered at even money against Gordon and the Astros on Wednesday. According to Statcast, his .396 xwOBA, compared to an actual wOBA of .375, suggests he's driving the ball better than traditional stats show — pointing to an imminent power display. Gordon has shown plenty of vulnerability to hard contact in his small sample size, allowing four home runs in his last two starts. Castellanos hits fifth in the order, offering protection behind Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm — and guaranteeing quality pitches to drive.
Phillies vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
Wheeler continues to deliver as one of baseball’s best with a stellar 2.36 xERA. He’s limiting exit velocity to 87.2 mph and holding batters to a .251 weighted on-base average while missing bats with an impressive 32.9% strikeout rate. Gordon is only making his second MLB start. His debut featured some rough contact which includes a high 39.5% hard-hit rate, 10.5% barrel rate and a .362 wOBA against.
The Phillies will meet him with a deep lineup ranked in the top 10 for both hard-hit rates and plate discipline per Statcast. The Astros have an elite bullpen, but considering Wheeler has allowed only 2 ER in his last three starts where he’s averaging six IP, I’m taking the Phillies to break the ice on Wednesday with a tenuous lead in the NL East at stake.
Pick: Phillies -1.5 (+108 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.