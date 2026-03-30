Thunder vs. Pistons: Can Detroit Hold the Line Without Cade Cunningham?

Tonight at Paycom Center, the number 1 seed in the East visits the number 1 seed in the West in a matchup that has NBA Finals written all over it. Looking at this matchup on paper, it has the potential to be the game of the year, when in reality the injuries for Detroit are holding this back from its true potential.

The Pistons come into this game without their star player, Cade Cunningham, who is nursing a collapsed lung and is set to be reevaluated here in a few days. They are also missing forward Isaiah Stewart with a calf injury. OKC is playing on no rest however, coming off a win against New York last night 111-100. Neither team will be playing at 100% which does make this pricing more interesting than the market might be suggesting.

Detroit vs. OKC Win Probabilities According to Kalshi

Kalshi

Thunder’s Case at 85%

Oklahoma City comes into tonight's matchup with the best record in the NBA, 59-16, along with SGA who is the frontrunner to defend his MVP title. The Thunder have been dominant all year, even coming off a game last night they have the depth on their roster to play significant minutes in this game. That paired with the fact they are going to be in front of their home crowd gives reason to believe they should have a strong showing against a shorthanded Detroit team.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) passes the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Alternatively, worth noting, The Thunder have dropped their last few home games to Central opponents. This isn’t enough to make me want to pick against them but it is an interesting pattern to see from such a strong team.

Detroit's Case at 15%

The news of Cade Cunningham's injury is typically something you’d expect to see tank a team's market position and hopes. However, the Pistons have picked up 5 out of their last 6 since he went down. The reason for this has been Jalen Duren, who has stepped up in Cunningham’s absence. The All-Star center is averaging an impressive 22.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists on almost 64% shooting over the last 6 games. He has been dominant this year, but especially since stepping up to fill the bigger role needed for his team. He will draw a tough matchup against Chet Holmgren in tonight's game. That matchup alone should make this a must watch game.

Another interesting storyline that has emerged since the injury of Cunningham is former two-way contract player, guard Daniss Jenkins. He has performed well in the absence of Cunningham, averaging 18.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and shooting about 45% from the field. The last time these two teams played Detroit won 124-116 and the Thunder were without both SGA and Jalen Williams, tonight the script is flipped. Users on Kalshi have priced this into the markets and we can see how they expect the outcome to play out.

Market Lean

With OKC being at home, healthy, and motivated to protect their home-court advantage for the playoffs, that is the direction I am leaning. The Thunder have every reason to take this game, but Detroit has played well all year and is not going to be a pushover. Do the users on Kalshi think Detroit can keep this matchup within range? Detroit has won 10 of their last 11 games as underdogs this season, which matters massively when looking at the spread on this game of 11.5 points.

The market believes the Thunder should come out on top, how convincingly they can do so is the variable worth watching.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of Monday, March 30, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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