Public Bettors Crushed in Super Bowl Market By Lions Losing to Commanders in Divisional Round
It wasn't just Lions fans who suffered heartbreak on Saturday night when the Detroit Lions were upset by the Washington Commanders in the divisional round. It also broke the hearts of thousands of bettors across the country.
The Lions were the second most popular bet at DraftKings to win Super Bowl 59, and they didn't even get a single playoff win.
The Lions won money for bettors all season long, including recording the best record against the spread at 12-5. They also cashed tickets for any bettor who wagered on them to win the NFC North for the second straight season.
Unfortunately, those who were bold enough to bet on them to win their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history will walk away empty-handed. Meanwhile, the Commanders' odds of winning it all have improved to +650.
