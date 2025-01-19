SI

Public Bettors Crushed in Super Bowl Market By Lions Losing to Commanders in Divisional Round

Iain MacMillan

Public bettors were crushed by the Lions getting upset by the Commanders in the divisional round.
Public bettors were crushed by the Lions getting upset by the Commanders in the divisional round. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It wasn't just Lions fans who suffered heartbreak on Saturday night when the Detroit Lions were upset by the Washington Commanders in the divisional round. It also broke the hearts of thousands of bettors across the country.

The Lions were the second most popular bet at DraftKings to win Super Bowl 59, and they didn't even get a single playoff win.

The Lions won money for bettors all season long, including recording the best record against the spread at 12-5. They also cashed tickets for any bettor who wagered on them to win the NFC North for the second straight season.

Unfortunately, those who were bold enough to bet on them to win their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history will walk away empty-handed. Meanwhile, the Commanders' odds of winning it all have improved to +650.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting