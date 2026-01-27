Purdue vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 27

The No. 12 Purdue Boilermakers are looking to get back on track as they head on the road to take on the Indiana Hoosiers on Tuesday night.

Purdue has lost two straight games as favorites, while Indiana is at home for the first time since its football program won the national championship. The Hoosiers are also coming off a big 82-59 win at Rutgers on Friday night.

Purdue is an impressive 17-3 on the season and 7-2 in conference, while Indiana is 13-7 overall and just 4-5 in the Big Ten thus far.

The teams split the two meetings last season, with Purdue winning by five as -12 favorites at home before the Hoosiers upset the Boilermakers 73-58 in Indiana.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big Ten matchup.

Purdue vs. Indiana Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Purdue -5.5 (-105)

Indiana +5.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Purdue: -230

Indiana: +190

Total

151.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Purdue vs. Indiana How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 27

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Purdue record: 17-3

Indiana record: 13-7

Purdue vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Purdue is 9-11 ATS this season

Indiana is 10-10 ATS this season

Purdue is 5-3 ATS on the road this season

Indiana is 6-6 ATS at home this season

The UNDER is 11-9 in Purdue games this season

The UNDER is 11-9 in Indiana games this season

Purdue vs. Indiana Key Players to Watch

Braden Smith, Guard, Purdue Boilermakers

Braden Smith has started all 130 games during his college career at Purdue, and he’s putting together a strong senior season. He’s leading the team with 15.2 points per game and 9.3 assists as well.

Smith struggled last year in Indiana, though, scoring just 8 points on 2 of 8 shooting with five assists and six turnovers. He’s averaging 18.6 points through five road games this year, so he’ll be one to keep an eye on tonight at Indiana.

Purdue vs. Indiana Prediction and Pick

Indiana might be feeling good after a blowout win at Rutgers, but those good vibes won’t last long. Purdue is a much better team than that Scarlet Knights squad, even with losses in its last two games.

This is a spot where Purdue would normally be favored by more, but recent results for both sides have temporarily shifted the narrative. If the Boilermakers are able to get back up to their normal shooting percentage from beyond the arc after struggling in the last two games, this could be a double-digit road win in Indiana.

Pick: Purdue -5.5 (-105)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.