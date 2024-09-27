Rams vs. Bears Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4 (Target Rome Odunze)
The Chicago Bears have struggled offensively in 2024, but rookie quarterback Caleb Williams appeared to find something against the Indianapolis Colts, throwing for a career-high 363 yards and two scores.
Now, he’ll take on a Los Angeles Rams team that pulled off a wild upset against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3 despite being down key receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
The Rams leaned on the running game in that one, making Kyren Williams a solid target – even though he’s at -135 – to find the end zone.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for this Week 4 clash.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Rams vs. Bears
- Rome Odunze Anytime TD (+260)
- Kyren Williams Anytime TD (-135)
Rome Odunze Anytime TD (+260)
Rookie receiver Rome Odunze broke out in Week 3 with Williams finding his groove through the air, catching six of his 11 targets for 112 yards and a touchdown.
With Keenan Allen missing the last two weeks due to injury, Odunze has stepped up to play 94 and 99 percent of the snaps for the Bears the last two weeks.
The rookie wideout has been targeted 16 times in two games without Allen, and I think he’s a solid target against a Rams secondary that allowed three scores to Jauan Jennings in Week 3.
Kyren Williams Anytime TD (-135)
This is a boring pick, but it’s the right one with the Rams down their top two receivers.
Williams saw a massive workload in Week 3, carrying the ball 24 times for 89 yards and two scores, adding two catches for 27 yards and a score as well.
He’s now found the end zone five times in three games, scoring at least once in every contest.
Williams's role is locked in as the lead back, and the Bears have been beatable on the ground, giving up 4.5 yards per carry and four rushing scores (the fifth most in the league) through three weeks.
