Is Rhamondre Stevenson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jets vs. Patriots)
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) has been ruled out for the third straight game on Thursday night against the New York Jets. Stevenson has not played since Week 8, and he was a "DNP" on the Patriots practice report on Wednesday.
This season, Stevenson has played 61.8 percent of the snaps for the Patriots, carrying the ball 83 times for 279 yards and three scores. He's also chipped in for the Pats in the passing game, catching 16 of his 19 targets for 169 yards.
He has not played since Week 8, but he did log two "limited sessions" on the New England practice report for Week 11 prior to yesterday's DNP.
With Stevenson sidelined, the Patriots will likely lean on rookie TreVeyon Henderson and Terrell Jennings (questionable) to handle the majority of the workload in Week 11.
Let's dive into my favorite prop bet for the Patriots with Stevenson out this week.
Best Patriots Prop Bet vs. Jets With Rhamondre Stevenson Out
TreVeyon Henderson Anytime TD (-170)
Is rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson here to stay?
The second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has played 75.0 and 83.6 percent of the team’s snaps the last two weeks, carrying the ball a combined 28 times for 202 yards and two scores.
He turned in a 147-yard, two-score showing against Tampa Bay in Week 10, and he could end up leading the backfield again on Thursday. While I don’t love the -170 price, Henderson should have a field day against a Jets defense that moved on from Quinnen Williams at the deadline and has allowed 4.5 yards per carry and eight rushing scores in the 2025 season.
